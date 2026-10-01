Christina Applegate's MS Misdiagnosis Highlights Diagnostic Gaps

Christina Applegate's recent public disclosure that she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) for several years highlights a significant clinical issue: the absence of a single definitive test for the disease. According to Dr. Marwa Kaisey, an associate professor of neurology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, nearly one in five individuals diagnosed with MS do not actually have the condition. This rate of diagnostic error means that a substantial number of patients may undergo years of treatment and lifestyle adjustments based on an incorrect medical conclusion, delaying the identification of their true underlying health issues.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Christina Applegate

The Diagnostic Challenge

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the central nervous system. Unlike conditions such as diabetes, which can be confirmed through specific blood tests with clear numerical thresholds, MS diagnosis is complex. Dr. Josef Gutman, director of NYU Langone's Long Island Comprehensive MS Care Center, explained that there is no single biomarker to rule the disease in or out. Instead, diagnosis relies on a combination of clinical history, MRI imaging, and spinal fluid analysis. The variability in symptoms and the progression of the disease make it difficult to distinguish MS from other neurological conditions with certainty at the time of initial diagnosis.

Identifying Misdiagnosis

Dr. Robert Brumel, director of the Mellon Center for MS at Cleveland Clinic, noted that misdiagnoses are frequently discovered when patients seek a second opinion because their symptoms persist or worsen despite standard MS treatments. In most cases, the root cause of the error involves the misinterpretation of brain scans. Lesions, or areas of damage, in the brain are a hallmark of MS, but they can also result from high blood pressure, smoking, or migraines. Advanced MRI sequences are required to differentiate between MS-specific lesions and those caused by other medical issues. When concerns about a misdiagnosis arise, specialists typically order further testing, including specialized MRI sequences, spinal MRIs, and spinal fluid analyses to identify specific abnormal immune proteins.

Alternatives and Next Steps

Once an MS diagnosis is ruled out, the diagnostic process shifts to identifying the actual source of the patient's symptoms. Dr. Brumel stated that several conditions commonly mimic MS, including fibromyalgia, migraines, autoimmune disorders, and chronic pain or fatigue syndromes. Patients may suffer from a combination of these conditions, where a single incorrect diagnosis can obscure the presence of multiple underlying issues. For example, fatigue might be caused by a thyroid disorder or sleep issue, while pain and swelling could be attributed to rheumatoid conditions. Identifying these distinct causes is critical for appropriate treatment, as the management strategies for these conditions differ significantly from those for MS. New diagnostic criteria published in 2025 by an international panel of experts aim to reduce this risk by providing more specific guidelines for interpreting brain lesions.

Accessing Specialist Care

Given the complexity of the diagnosis, experts recommend that patients consider seeking a second opinion from a multiple sclerosis specialist. These specialists are more likely to be familiar with conditions that mimic MS and have access to the specific testing equipment needed to confirm a diagnosis. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society maintains an online registry and map of care centers and MS specialists nationwide, which serves as a resource for patients looking to verify their diagnosis or find a new provider. While only a minority of patients are misdiagnosed, the potential for long-term health consequences underscores the importance of accurate initial diagnosis and the willingness to seek additional expert evaluation when symptoms do not align with the prescribed treatment plan.