Memphis City Council Rejects One-Year Data Center Moratorium, Adopts 135-Day Permit Pause

In a split decision on Tuesday, the Memphis City Council rejected a one-year moratorium on new data center construction, opting instead to approve a substitute ordinance that pauses construction permits for 135 days. This institutional move by the municipal legislature supersedes a proposed one-year halt that would have allowed the city time to draft permanent zoning rules, disclosure requirements, and impact studies on air quality, water, and electrical infrastructure. The council's action directly intersects with an executive order issued by Mayor Paul Young, which established a separate 90-day period for studying the effects of data center development. The resulting regulatory framework now operates under a 135-day construction pause, a duration that exceeds the mayor's study window, creating a specific statutory gap during which no new construction permits can be issued.

Photo: spacex.com by Официальный сайт SpaceX, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ SpaceX hangar in California

Regulatory Scope and Local Authority

The ordinance targets the issuance of new construction permits for data center facilities in Memphis, a city that has become a primary site for artificial intelligence infrastructure driven by SpaceXAI. The proposed one-year moratorium was designed to preserve municipal control over land use planning, allowing the city to establish long-term standards before further development proceeds. By passing the 135-day pause, the council utilized its legislative authority to temporarily suspend the building process without enacting the broader, permanent regulatory structure that the longer moratorium would have facilitated. This distinction is critical: the 135-day halt is a temporary procedural stoppage, not a permanent zoning change. It does not affect existing data center operations, which continue to function under current permits and regulatory regimes.

Context of Development and Opposition

The regulatory decision occurs against a backdrop of intense local opposition to data center expansion. Residents and environmental groups, including the Memphis Community Against Pollution, have cited concerns over environmental transparency and infrastructure strain. The conflict was recently heightened by a federal court ruling in Mississippi, where a judge blocked the Trump administration's attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the NAACP and other organizations. That case challenges a methane gas turbine plant in Southaven, Mississippi, which supports data center operations in the region. The Memphis council's vote follows a series of contentious city meetings, including one on October 6 that was ended early after protests. Community leaders, including KeShaun Pearson, executive director of the Memphis Community Against Pollution, and his brother, Tennessee Representative Justin Pearson, have faced restrictions on accessing city hall, a ban that a federal judge recently lifted. The council's 135-day pause provides a narrow window for these stakeholders to seek further regulatory clarity, though the absence of the one-year study period may limit the time available for comprehensive impact assessments before new construction permits become available again.