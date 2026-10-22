UN report identifies US as only major economy with dramatic emissions rise

A new report from United Nations scientists identifies the United States as the only major economy where greenhouse gas emissions increased dramatically in the last year. The report, compiled annually by an international group of scientists, highlights that the U. S. was tied with Russia as having the highest per capita emissions of carbon dioxide and other warming gases among G20 nations. While China emits significantly more total greenhouse gases, the U. S. stands out as an outlier in terms of escalating pollution levels relative to its population.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, This file, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Global warming

Institutional Drivers and Policy Reversals

The report attributes the rise in U. S. emissions to a combination of increased electricity demand and specific policy actions taken by the Trump administration. Key institutional decisions include orders requiring coal-fired power plants to remain operational longer than originally planned, the rollback of fuel-efficiency standards for vehicles, and the termination of tax credits for solar and wind projects. Inger Andersen, the executive director of the U. N. Environment Programme, noted that these policies have made the U. S. an exceptional case in the context of global climate efforts, even as geopolitical disruptions have affected energy security worldwide.

Withdrawal from International Frameworks

The institutional shift is further defined by the U. S. government's withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. The administration is actively working to remove the United States from all United Nations climate-related bodies, arguing that the international system imposes unfair burdens on American citizens. This institutional stance is reinforced by a reversal in official scientific consensus: the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency now asserts that greenhouse gases do not pose a threat to human health and welfare, a position that contradicts previous agency findings.

The U. S. government's formal response to the report includes a statement saying it "does not endorse or agree with its analysis or conclusions, and has not provided comments to this report.” The State Department did not respond to requests for comment. The administration has also confirmed it will not participate in upcoming global climate talks scheduled to be held in Turkey, where world leaders intend to discuss accelerating clean energy investments and financing climate adaptation costs.

Global Trajectory and Physical Consequences

Despite U. S. disengagement, the report warns that the physical effects of global fossil fuel reliance are already manifesting. The World Meteorological Organization states that the Earth is currently approximately 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than it was in the mid-1800s. This warming is driving increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, including heat waves, floods, storms, and wildfires. U. N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that every fraction of a degree of warming matters and that all countries, particularly large emitters, must increase their efforts to reduce pollution.

The report indicates that the planet is currently on a trajectory for upwards of 2.8 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming this century, a level associated with catastrophic impacts such as massive sea-level rise and biodiversity loss. While the Paris Agreement aims to limit warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, the report notes for the first time that even lower intermediate targets are no longer within reach. To keep warming below the 2-degree threshold, global emissions must fall by approximately 25% over the next decade. However, current national plans submitted under the Paris Agreement, if fully implemented, would only achieve a 15% reduction, leaving a significant gap between policy commitments and the mitigation required to avoid the worst climate outcomes.