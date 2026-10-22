Portugal faces administrative crisis with 690k citizenship backlog and housing protests

Portugal is facing a dual administrative and social crisis driven by a backlog in citizenship applications and soaring housing costs that have sparked street protests requiring the attention of domestic security services.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:BlitzkriegBoop, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Protests in Portugal due to housing shortage

The Portuguese Registration and Notary Office is overwhelmed by a queue of over 690,000 citizenship requests, a figure that has increased by one-third over the past year. According to the data, actual residents constitute only 25% of these applicants, while a significant portion-23%-consists of descendants of Sephardic Jews. This surge has stretched the bureaucratic capacity of the registry offices to their limit, creating a gap between the country's open-door image and its administrative reality.

While the country's macroeconomic figures appear strong, with household net assets rising by €514 billion to reach €725 billion in total real estate value over the last decade, this growth is largely nominal and tied to the property market. Artyr Volkov, a real estate and housing market specialist, noted in a conversation with Pravda. Ru that this wealth is tied to housing valuations that have become unaffordable for many residents.

The housing crisis has led to the establishment of tent camps in the centers of Lisbon and Porto. Authorities are monitoring these protests through a security lens, with the Public Prosecution Service (PJ) and the Internal Security Service (SIS) placing specific surveillance on radical groups, including the Brazilian organizations "Unidade Popular pelo Socialismo” and "Movimento Olga Benário.” Officials are concerned that dissatisfaction over the cost of living could evolve into orchestrated political instability.

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