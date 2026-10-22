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Colombia Faces 91.6% Surge in Professional Caregiver Demand by 2035

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Colombia's care system relies heavily on a workforce of 6.8 million people providing full-time, unpaid support. According to the National Planning Department (DNP) and the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane), 85.7% of these caregivers are women.

Colombia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Norma Gòmez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Colombia

This reliance on informal care coincides with a sharp increase in the demand for professional services. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) forecasts that by 2035, the country will need approximately 147,995 paid professional caregivers for dependent elderly citizens. In 2020, there were 77,227 such specialists, implying a required increase of 70,768 professionals, or 91.6%, over 15 years.

The gap between institutional policy and actual delivery is marked by the scale of need. National care policy (Conpes 4143), approved in February 2025, identifies approximately 17 million people-including children, the elderly, and people with disabilities-who require daily assistance. Yet, data from the 2023 General Integrated Household Survey (GEIH) shows that for every 6.8 million unpaid caregivers, there are only 2.8 million paid employees in the sector.

Demographic trends are accelerating this pressure. The population aged 60 and over stood at approximately 7.9 million (15% of the population) in 2024. This is projected to reach 8.14 million by July 2026 and potentially 15 million by 2050, increasing the volume of people requiring help with basic activities such as bathing, dressing, and eating.

The current structure translates social duty into economic loss, as the predominance of women in unpaid care roles limits their participation in the formal labor market. The National Association for the Longevity Economy (Andel) and the Latin American Care Network are addressing these systemic failures at the National Longevity Congress and the V Latin American Care Congress in Bogotá. Organizers aim to discuss the professionalization of care, community-based service models, and a shared responsibility framework involving the state, private business, and society to ensure autonomy for an aging population.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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