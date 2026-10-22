Halifax council reschedules Forum meeting amid rising costs

Halifax city council has voted to reschedule a public meeting regarding the Forum project, which had been cancelled earlier this month. The decision to move the date forward comes as project costs continue to rise, a factor cited in the need for further public consultation before the next phase of development proceeds.

The rescheduling allows residents additional time to review updated financial data before officials present the revised budget. While no specific dollar amount for the cost increase was specified in the vote itself, the shift in the meeting timeline reflects a procedural pause rather than a change in the project's physical scope or immediate housing implications. The next session is set to take place in November, where the detailed breakdown of the increased expenditures will be the central topic.