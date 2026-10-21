Guyana court allows murder trial to proceed despite concurrent inquiry into MV Barima sinking

The legal landscape surrounding the MV Barima tragedy has shifted as the Magistrates' Court in Guyana ruled that the pending murder trial against the vessel's captain and crew does not constitute an abuse of process, even while the Commission of Inquiry continues its examination of the disaster.

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The ruling by Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir clears the path for preliminary committal proceedings scheduled for November 16, 2026. This decision resolves a key procedural conflict previously raised by the defense, who argued that the existence of the public inquiry should preclude concurrent criminal charges under the framework of the Shipping Act.

Procedural Distinctions Clarified

The core legal distinction in this matter lies in the separate authorities of the judicial and inquiry processes. The prosecution successfully countered the defense's motion by asserting that the Director of Public Prosecutions holds constitutional authority to institute criminal proceedings independently of the work conducted by the Commission of Inquiry. Consequently, the court determined that the two processes can operate simultaneously without invalidating the criminal charges.

Kevin Price, captain of the MV Barima; Rondell Roberts, first mate; and Delon Granderson, goods superintendent, all face murder charges stemming from the sinking of the vessel on July 18, 2026. The tragedy resulted in the loss of approximately 73 lives, with around 30 individuals still missing, according to available reports.

While the criminal track moves forward, the Commission of Inquiry, chaired by retired Justice Godfrey Smith, is navigating its own evidentiary challenges. During recent sessions, Justice Smith noted that the testimony of the three accused men could be useful to the commission. However, he acknowledged that their participation is complicated by the right against self-incrimination, a legal protection that becomes particularly sensitive while criminal proceedings are active.

Bullen, representing Granderson, indicated to the commission that she had no immediate instructions on whether her client would testify voluntarily, though she remained open to discussing the matter. Justice Smith confirmed that Granderson has the right to decline to give evidence, highlighting the delicate balance the inquiry must strike between gathering comprehensive facts and respecting the legal rights of those facing criminal charges.

Disputed Narratives and Safety Review

Amid these procedural developments, public discourse has included allegations that the murder charges were strategically imposed to prevent the crew members from testifying in a manner that might implicate senior officials or management in the disaster's cause. It is important to note that this specific allegation remains unproven and has not been established through either the court proceedings or the commission's current findings.

The Commission of Inquiry continues to examine the broader circumstances surrounding the sinking, including the vessel's maintenance records and the competence of the crew. Its primary objective remains to establish the factors that contributed to the maritime disaster and to identify measures that can prevent similar tragedies in the future. As both the inquiry and the criminal case progress, the distinction between establishing historical fact and determining criminal liability remains central to the ongoing demand for accountability.