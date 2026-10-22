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Councillors approve £175,000 developer funding for Langside Library garden restoration

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The garden of Langside's B-listed library is currently occupied by contractor site accommodation and construction operations. The space was selected for this purpose because the surrounding road capacity, bus lanes, and residential parking offered no other viable locations for building works.

Library
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ProtoplasmaKid, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Library

The funding mechanism

Councillors are considering a proposal to use approximately £175,000 in developer contributions to reinstate and enhance the garden. These funds were provided by developers operating within the Langside ward specifically to mitigate the impact of new construction on local open and green spaces.

Technical specifications

The proposed works aim to replace the current contractor footprint with a permanent layout featuring:

  • Resin-bound and granite paths to improve circulation.
  • New steps and defined edges for inclusive access.
  • Integrated seating and informal gathering areas.
  • New trees and shrubs to support biodiversity.

The total cost of the scheme is estimated at £227,000. While developer contributions cover the bulk of the project, Glasgow Life will provide approximately £87,000. Roughly £35,000 of the developer funds will be allocated to revenue costs.

Project timeline

The garden remains closed and unavailable to the volunteer-run Friends of Langside Library Gardens. According to a council report, the wider library refurbishment is now scheduled to continue until spring next year.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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