Councillors approve £175,000 developer funding for Langside Library garden restoration

The garden of Langside's B-listed library is currently occupied by contractor site accommodation and construction operations. The space was selected for this purpose because the surrounding road capacity, bus lanes, and residential parking offered no other viable locations for building works.
Councillors are considering a proposal to use approximately £175,000 in developer contributions to reinstate and enhance the garden. These funds were provided by developers operating within the Langside ward specifically to mitigate the impact of new construction on local open and green spaces.
The proposed works aim to replace the current contractor footprint with a permanent layout featuring:
The total cost of the scheme is estimated at £227,000. While developer contributions cover the bulk of the project, Glasgow Life will provide approximately £87,000. Roughly £35,000 of the developer funds will be allocated to revenue costs.
The garden remains closed and unavailable to the volunteer-run Friends of Langside Library Gardens. According to a council report, the wider library refurbishment is now scheduled to continue until spring next year.
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