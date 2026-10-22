North Yorkshire Council prepares strategy to shift child support to earliest stages

North Yorkshire Council is preparing a three-year strategy to shift the timing of interventions for children and young people, moving support toward the earliest possible stage of a problem to prevent family crises from escalating.

The proposal, titled "Little Steps to Big Futures: With You. Your Place. When it Matters,' aims to reduce the reliance on intensive social care by embedding support within local schools and communities. By altering the point of entry for services, the council intends to keep more children safely within their own families and home environments.

The strategy identifies specific local pressures that currently affect outcomes for children in the region, citing poverty, health and wellbeing challenges, rural isolation, discrimination, and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

To address these, the council has outlined five operational priorities:

Providing assistance to families at an earlier stage

Promoting inclusion, belonging, and learning

Strengthening existing family and support networks

Increasing stability for vulnerable children and young people

Equipping young people with the skills and confidence required for adulthood

Councillor Janet Sanderson, the executive member for children and families, stated that the objective is to transform working practices so that support is focused on prevention and inclusion. The plan relies on a more joined-up approach between schools, community partners, and council services to ensure that help is accessible before difficulties become significant.

The strategy aligns with wider national reforms regarding safeguarding, SEND, and children's social care. It is scheduled for consideration by the council's executive on Tuesday, 27 October.