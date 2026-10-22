Bronkhorstspruit water crisis leaves 408 residents ill after 20-day chlorination failure

Between 7 and 18 October, at least 408 residents in northern Gauteng, predominantly children under the age of four, contracted gastrointestinal illnesses after consuming tap water. The source of the contamination was the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works (WTW), which supplies communities including Bronkhorstspruit, Zithobeni, Dark City, Rethabiseng, and Sokhulumi. Although most affected individuals were rehydrated and discharged within a day, and no deaths were reported by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, the incident revealed a breakdown in the basic mechanism of safe water delivery: the failure to chlorinate water for a 20-day period.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Sewage waters

The immediate cause was a dispute over chlorine supply. City of Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya alleged that the chlorine supplier had increased prices fourfold, leading to a procurement deadlock. Municipal officials at the Bronkhorstspruit WTW did not chlorinate the water between 24 September and 14 October, a period during which tests later confirmed extremely high levels of E. coli and total coliforms. While chlorination has since resumed, the water remains unsafe for consumption, and residents are currently dependent on 36 water tankers for their daily needs.

The structural failure behind the contamination

The chlorine shortage is symptomatic of a deeper institutional and infrastructural collapse. The Bronkhorstspruit WTW is over 60 years old and has not operated at full capacity for years due to frequent breakdowns and inadequate maintenance. The raw water abstracted from the Bronkhorstspruit River is heavily polluted with sewage, a condition that standard treatment plants are not designed to handle. Water management expert Dr Anthony Turton explained that South Africa's national water system operates on an "indirect reuse model," where treated sewage is discharged into rivers that subsequently supply drinking water plants. When upstream wastewater treatment works fail, they dump raw sewage into these rivers, overwhelming the downstream potable plants.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) confirmed that the Bronkhorstspruit River is contaminated by dysfunctional wastewater treatment works in the Victor Khanye Municipality and failing sewage pump stations in the City of Tshwane. Dr Turton noted that no potable plant was designed to convert raw sewage into drinking water, yet this is the reality now faced by utilities like Bronkhorstspruit, Hammanskraal's Temba WTW, and Pretoria East's Rietvlei WTW. All three sites are currently producing water unsuitable for human consumption, forcing municipalities to source alternative supplies.

National data on wastewater treatment failure

The local crisis reflects a national pattern of failing sanitation infrastructure. The 2025 Green Drop Report, conducted by the DWS, assessed 848 municipal wastewater systems. Only 14 of these-less than 2%-achieved the top certification requiring a score of at least 90%. Conversely, 396 systems (47%) were in a critical state, including 159 that were formally disqualified. The national average for microbiological compliance in effluent discharge is just 35%, meaning that in most cases, treated water discharged into rivers still contains faecal bacteria such as E. coli. Chemical compliance sits at 48%, indicating widespread failure to treat organic loads and nutrients, which leads to eutrophication and ecological damage.

These failures have direct consequences for public health. In addition to the Tshwane outbreak, previous incidents such as the 2023 cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal highlight the lethality of this system failure. The Rietvlei WTW was forced offline due to pollution from Ekurhuleni, illustrating how one municipality's waste management failure directly jeopardizes another's water security.

Accountability and legislative response

The DWS faces significant constraints in addressing these failures. Currently, it lacks the legal power to enforce compliance when municipalities fail to maintain their systems. DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa stated that ongoing water pollution is increasing treatment costs and necessitating expensive upgrades to "highly sophisticated water treatment technology." However, the root issue remains the influx of raw sewage.

To address the accountability gap, the Water Services Amendment Bill has been tabled in Parliament. This legislation aims to grant the DWS enforcement powers and require water service providers to hold operating licences, which can be revoked after persistent failure. It also introduces personal liability for municipal managers and company directors if they fail to take reasonable preventative steps. WaterCAN director Ferrial Adam criticized the current lack of oversight, noting that despite state resources spent investigating failures, there have been no meaningful consequences for those responsible. Dr Turton argued that the current situation is an existential threat to the national economy and water security, requiring the removal of political appointees and the prosecution of "water mafias" that have exploited procurement systems.