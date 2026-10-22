Grand Hyatt Manila installs Michael Harris Conlin's Better Vessel to strip espresso crema

Grand Hyatt Manila has unveiled a month-long coffee experience at its Florentine restaurant, centering on the equipment and techniques of Michael Harris Conlin, a recurring finalist at the World Barista Championship. The collaboration, running throughout October, features Conlin's proprietary filtration device, The Better Vessel, and an exclusive menu designed to highlight specific sensory attributes of espresso. Although Conlin was not present for the majority of the event, his professional gear and newly introduced gadget will remain in operation at the venue.

Photo: unsplash.com by Denis Żak is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License A cup of espresso

The partnership between the hotel and Conlin extends well beyond this October showcase. Mark Hagan, the hotel's director of food and beverage, noted that the relationship has been a long-standing one, with Conlin supplying the hotel's coffee beans and initially selling them their machines. According to Hagan, the reliability of this equipment has been notable; over the hotel's roughly 10-year operating history, only one machine malfunction has occurred, which Conlin personally repaired.

Menu and Technical Process

The exclusive menu, with items priced between ₱150 and ₱360, includes the Better Espresso, a course designed to emphasize sweetness, clarity, and texture. Other offerings include the Better Iced AeroChino (₱180), a reinterpretation of the iced Americano, and the Better Milk Course, which utilizes Conlin's competition-level Fusion Milk method. This technique involves a specific processing of milk, including the mixing of powdered evaporated milk, to create a distinct profile when paired with espresso.

A central component of the experience is the Better Signature Mocktail, a non-alcoholic beverage inspired by World Barista Championship standards. It combines clarified ube and melon-infused soda with a 48-hour Liberica cold brew. The hotel is also offering a limited selection of its coffee beans and drinking chocolate in tins for purchase.

The Better Vessel Innovation

All coffee served during the promotion is processed through The Better Vessel, a device Conlin designed last year for use in competitions. The apparatus functions similarly to a standard filter but includes a ball and valve mechanism at the base that removes crema-the foam on top of espresso. Conlin explained that while crema often serves as a marker for authentic espresso, it contains carbon dioxide and volatile oils that can obscure the taste of the coffee itself. By removing it, the vessel aims to reveal more of the coffee's inherent quality.

The invention was sparked by an observation from Conlin's son, who noted that manually scooping out crema cost him time and points during competitions. Conlin stated that the device provides customers with a different sensory experience. Additionally, he noted that the Better Vessel can improve the taste of lower-quality coffee, making it a useful accessory for those receiving coffee as gifts.

The collaboration also includes a social enterprise element. The Grand Hyatt Manila assisted in planting some of the coffee bushes used in Conlin's The Giving Café, a project that supports coffee farmers in Benguet by sharing a portion of its proceeds. Hagan described the ongoing series of collaborations with Conlin and other culinary figures, such as Le Petit Chef and The Magic Table, as a result of working with passionate partners.