Philippine Para contingent misses podium in Nagoya, holding two golds

The Philippine contingent faced a challenging day at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, failing to secure additional medals on Wednesday across multiple disciplines, leaving the country's tally stagnant at two golds, one silver, and one bronze.

In the men's K44 -80-kilogram taekwondo division at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Stadium, Allain Ganapin missed the podium after a series of tough matchups. Ganapin first fell in the quarterfinals to Iran's Mahdi Pourrahnamaahmad, a Paralympics silver medalist. Despite an early lead in the repechage round, he eventually lost to Otabek Amatov of Uzbekistan. For the 28-year-old Marikina City native, the result adds to a string of disappointments; he had previously qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics but was unable to travel due to a COVID-19 infection days before his flight.

Coach Gershon Bautista attributed the outcome to the high level of competition, noting that the field consisted entirely of qualified, top-tier athletes.

Narrow Misses in Athletics

At the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, Filipino athletes narrowly missed the podium in track and field events. Alyana Nuñez finished fourth in the women's discus throw F11 with a distance of 28.77 meters. In the same event, Rosalie Torrefiel placed eighth with a 21.58-meter throw.

Similarly, high jumper Wilson Sante, Jr. tied for fourth place in the men's high jump F11 class, recording a mark of 1.83 meters-the same height as Bangladesh's Md Salem Reza. Sante fell just short of the bronze medal, which went to Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov with a jump of 1.86 meters.

Broader Competition Results

The lack of podium finishes extended to other sports. The Philippine wheelchair basketball team suffered a narrow 59-61 defeat against China in the classification battle for fifth to eighth places. Additionally, athletes Wilfredo Bungayong and Marlyn Garrucho in fencing, Nikko Peralta and Patrick Lee in cycling, and Roland Sabido in swimming also failed to advance to medal rounds.

The Philippine team, supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, currently holds the 15th spot in the overall standings.