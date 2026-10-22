Chinese Tech Giants' $35 Billion GPU Orders Face 2027 Supply Caps

China's largest technology firms are preparing to absorb a significant portion of the world's limited supply of advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), with ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent placing orders for over three million Nvidia RTX PRO 5500 cards. The total value of these contracts exceeds $35 billion, according to reporting by Reuters.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Nvidia

Calculating the Scale of Demand

The headline figure of $35 billion represents a specific transaction volume rather than a broader market trend. It is derived from the aggregate of individual orders placed by three distinct corporate buyers. At a unit price estimated at $11,400 per card, the three million units ordered by these tech giants constitute a substantial slice of future production. However, the total demand from Chinese buyers has reached six million units, indicating that the initial $35 billion figure likely covers only a subset of the total market appetite in the region, or reflects the confirmed orders from these specific top-tier entities at the time of reporting.

It is crucial to distinguish the nature of these components. The Nvidia RTX PRO 5500 is not an artificial intelligence (AI) training chip in the same class as the leading data-center accelerators currently restricted from export. It possesses lower computational power than Nvidia's most advanced AI processors. Its significance lies in its classification: it complies with current U. S. export control regulations, making it one of the few high-performance options legally available to Chinese enterprises seeking to expand their local computing capabilities.

Supply Constraints and Production Limits

The physical constraints of this trade are as defining as the financial volume. Nvidia has warned of potential supply limitations due to the sheer scale of demand. The company's production capacity for this specific model is capped, with estimates suggesting it may produce no more than three million RTX PRO 5500 cards for the global market in 2027. This creates a direct mismatch: if Chinese buyers alone are ordering six million units, the available supply cannot satisfy the total demand, forcing a competitive allocation among buyers.

Timeline considerations further tighten this constraint. Commercial deliveries are not immediate; the first shipments are expected in the first quarter of 2027. This delay means that the $35 billion in orders represents future liabilities rather than immediate asset deployment. For the Chinese tech sector, which faces a domestic shortfall in high-end compute power for AI development, these orders are a strategic hedge against scarcity, secured well ahead of the physical arrival of the hardware.

Global Context: The Energy Sector's Profit Surge

While the technology sector scrambles for computing resources, the energy sector is experiencing a contrasting surge in profitability driven by geopolitical instability. Major oil majors, including BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, and ExxonMobil, are projecting significant profit increases for the third quarter of 2026, according to assessments by LSEG and company forecasts cited by the Financial Times.

The drivers here are distinct from the tech sector's demand for hardware. BP's net profit is expected to rise by 155% year-on-year. Shell anticipates a record refining margin of $42 per barrel. TotalEnergies projects that cash flow from refining and petrochemicals will double to $4 billion, while ExxonMobil estimates a quarter-over-quarter profit increase of $4.5 billion from refining and marketing. These figures are not merely organic growth; they are a direct response to supply disruptions, particularly those involving the Strait of Hormuz, and a sharp rise in global energy prices.

The financial magnitude of this shift is evident in the aggregate data for the first half of 2026. The combined profit of the five largest oil and gas companies-ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, TotalEnergies, and BP-exceeded $75 billion, a 75% increase from the $43 billion reported for the same period in 2025. This profitability spike correlates with specific price movements: European natural gas prices have risen by 155% since the start of the conflict with Iran, and diesel prices have doubled. For these companies, the "headline” profit numbers are a reflection of physical scarcity in energy markets, mirroring the scarcity dynamics that Nvidia is now navigating in the semiconductor market.