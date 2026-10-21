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Turkmen Educator: Japan's Beam Academy Unveiled Critical Accelerator Secrets

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

Nurjemal Bayramova, a lecturer at the Department of Cyber-Physical Systems at the Oguz Han Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan, is attending the 9th International Summer Beam Academy (ISBA 2026) in Japan. The program, hosted by Hiroshima University from October 19 to 28, focuses on beam dynamics and accelerator technology.

Technical Training and Curriculum

The curriculum provides participants with theoretical instruction on the principles of accelerator technologies and current scientific advancements in the field. Under the guidance of Hiroshima University professors, the program consists of specialized lectures designed to update the technical qualifications of faculty members from participating international higher education institutions.

Institutional Application

The participation of a Turkmen educator in this program is intended to facilitate the integration of these specific technical findings into the educational and research activities at the Oguz Han Engineering and Technology University. This exchange serves as a mechanism for expanding the university's scientific potential and updating the instructional methods used within its engineering departments.

Beyond the academic coursework, the program includes a cultural component consisting of guided visits to historical sites in Hiroshima to familiarize participants with the local environment.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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