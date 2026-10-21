Singapore's approach to investment fraud relies on behavioral 'inoculation' programmes

Public resistance to sophisticated investment fraud in Singapore is being approached through behavioral science and "inoculation programmes," as the state seeks to bridge the gap between financial literacy and actual protection against scams. While education and financial knowledge are often viewed as shields, evidence suggests that high cognitive ability can sometimes increase vulnerability by allowing individuals to rationalize complex, fraudulent schemes.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены Исследователь анализирует схему памяти большой языковой модели

The Mechanism of Psychological Manipulation

According to Dr. Serene Koh, director of the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) in Singapore, the effectiveness of schemes like the Nanning Ponzi fraud does not rely on the victims' lack of intelligence, but on the architectural manipulation of their social and emotional environments. These syndicates operate by weaponizing trust and family networks, transforming a financial transaction into a commitment to family security. This shift moves the decision-making process from a logical evaluation of risk to an emotional response to social pressure.

Barriers to Exit and Recovery

Once an individual is integrated into such a system, several behavioral mechanisms prevent them from seeking help or exiting the scheme. The "sunk cost fallacy" drives victims to invest further in an attempt to recover previous losses, while cognitive dissonance creates a mental conflict between their self-image as a "smart person" and the reality of being defrauded. These psychological barriers, compounded by the shame associated with financial loss, often result in victims remaining silent even as the financial damage scales.

From Awareness to Institutional Intervention

The transition from general awareness to active prevention involves moving beyond warnings about "greed" toward structured inoculation. These programs aim to expose the public to weakened versions of the tactics used by scammers-such as the specific emotional hooks used in "pig-butchering" scams-to build mental resilience. By understanding the specific institutional and psychological levers scammers use, the goal is to shift the public's response from reactive reporting to proactive resistance, acknowledging that personal relationships can often override standard logical due diligence.