20% of Americans Cut Grocery Spending to Pay Electricity Bills, Survey Finds

Roughly 20% of Americans are reducing their grocery spending to pay for electricity, according to a national survey of more than 2,000 adults conducted by the nonprofit Consumer Reports. This shift reflects a growing affordability crisis where essential utility costs are forcing households to compromise on basic nutrition.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены An elderly man is looking at utility bills

The financial pressure is widespread: 80% of residents who have lived in the same home for at least three years reported an increase in their electricity bills. For the largest segment of that group (28%), bills surged by 20% to 49%. These findings align with federal data showing that electricity prices in major U. S. cities have climbed 14% over the last three years.

The Cost of Energy at Home

To manage these expenses, about a quarter of consumers are operating their heating and air conditioning at uncomfortable levels. Because electricity is a non-negotiable requirement to keep lights on and refrigerators running, families are cutting costs elsewhere. Beyond groceries, households are reducing discretionary spending on vacations and dining out.

The impact is most acute for those on fixed incomes, such as retirees and students, who lack the budgetary flexibility to absorb sudden price spikes. Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, notes that middle-income households are increasingly applying for government energy assistance, even when their earnings exceed the eligibility threshold (60% of the state's median income). For families living paycheck to paycheck, a modest increase in monthly driving or cooling costs can eliminate their entire budget surplus.

Drivers of Rising Rates

Consumers largely attribute these rising costs to utility companies prioritizing profits and the rapid expansion of data centers. Schneider Electric forecasts that electricity demand will grow 16% by 2029, driven primarily by data center proliferation. Additional contributing factors include the price of natural gas and the ongoing electrification of vehicles and buildings.

This economic strain has led to a decline in trust toward oversight bodies. A majority of survey respondents expressed disbelief that state utility regulators are protecting their interests, signaling a cross-party frustration with the government's inability to control energy pricing.