World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

20% of Americans Cut Grocery Spending to Pay Electricity Bills, Survey Finds

World » Americas

Roughly 20% of Americans are reducing their grocery spending to pay for electricity, according to a national survey of more than 2,000 adults conducted by the nonprofit Consumer Reports. This shift reflects a growing affordability crisis where essential utility costs are forcing households to compromise on basic nutrition.

An elderly man is looking at utility bills
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
An elderly man is looking at utility bills

The financial pressure is widespread: 80% of residents who have lived in the same home for at least three years reported an increase in their electricity bills. For the largest segment of that group (28%), bills surged by 20% to 49%. These findings align with federal data showing that electricity prices in major U. S. cities have climbed 14% over the last three years.

The Cost of Energy at Home

To manage these expenses, about a quarter of consumers are operating their heating and air conditioning at uncomfortable levels. Because electricity is a non-negotiable requirement to keep lights on and refrigerators running, families are cutting costs elsewhere. Beyond groceries, households are reducing discretionary spending on vacations and dining out.

The impact is most acute for those on fixed incomes, such as retirees and students, who lack the budgetary flexibility to absorb sudden price spikes. Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, notes that middle-income households are increasingly applying for government energy assistance, even when their earnings exceed the eligibility threshold (60% of the state's median income). For families living paycheck to paycheck, a modest increase in monthly driving or cooling costs can eliminate their entire budget surplus.

Drivers of Rising Rates

Consumers largely attribute these rising costs to utility companies prioritizing profits and the rapid expansion of data centers. Schneider Electric forecasts that electricity demand will grow 16% by 2029, driven primarily by data center proliferation. Additional contributing factors include the price of natural gas and the ongoing electrification of vehicles and buildings.

This economic strain has led to a decline in trust toward oversight bodies. A majority of survey respondents expressed disbelief that state utility regulators are protecting their interests, signaling a cross-party frustration with the government's inability to control energy pricing.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
OpenAI Exec Room Bugged: Saudi Royal Family's Involvement Unveiled
Americas
OpenAI Exec Room Bugged: Saudi Royal Family's Involvement Unveiled
Israeli agtech raises $13M: Robotic pollination to disrupt almond orchards
Business
Israeli agtech raises $13M: Robotic pollination to disrupt almond orchards
Iran's Bold Claim: Heavy Fighter Jet Set for Skies Next Year
Columnists
Iran's Bold Claim: Heavy Fighter Jet Set for Skies Next Year
Popular
Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey

Russia's export volumes are set to triple from 300,000 tons in October to 1,000,000 tons in December, with a target of 3 million tons monthly, under a distribution mechanism agreed with the U. S.

Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey
Macron's Backroom Deal: Orchestrating a Political Comeback Through Riots
Macron's Backroom Deal: Orchestrating a Political Comeback Through Riots
Eating 50g of processed meat daily raises heart disease risk by 42%
Why the V6's Rough Reputation Is a Legacy of Cost-Cutting Geometry, Not Physics
Eye elongation scare: Childhood vision crisis that risks permanent loss Andrey Mihayloff Olive Sea Snake Venom Mechanics and Ecological Niche Alexander Artamonov Why antidepressants may fail for patients with disrupted body clocks Margarita Kicherova
Iran's Bold Claim: Heavy Fighter Jet Set for Skies Next Year
Pajero 2026: The Trade-Off Between Heavier Mass and Proven Off-Road Pedigree
Refinery overproduction: Millions of tonnes of Russian diesel heading for the US
Refinery overproduction: Millions of tonnes of Russian diesel heading for the US
Last materials
Soil Drought in Rostov Region Triggers Billion-Ruble Agricultural Losses
Japan's Russian Imports Spike 191% as Auto Exports Fall
Aurora vs. Accessibility: Choosing Your November 4 Escape
The Philippines food sector remains highly vulnerable due to persistent El Niño phenomenon
20% of Americans Cut Grocery Spending to Pay Electricity Bills, Survey Finds
West Asia Turmoil: India's Deep Concern at Escalating Instability
Eye elongation scare: Childhood vision crisis that risks permanent loss
Canterbury man charged over cache of 300 items including five operational 3D-printed firearms
Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line
FAA certifies Boeing 737 Max 10 for passenger service
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.