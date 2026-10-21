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Canterbury man charged over cache of 300 items including five operational 3D-printed firearms

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Police in Canterbury have charged a 45-year-old man with a series of offences related to the unlawful manufacture and possession of 3D-printed firearms following a raid at a Kaiapoi address. The investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 300 items, including firearms, components, and ammunition, along with five 3D printers used for their production.

According to New Zealand Police, the search revealed a cache that included five fully operational 3D-printed firearms, two cut-down firearms, and 33 rounds of ammunition. Superintendent Tony Hill described the seizure as a significant enforcement action aimed at disrupting the production and distribution of these weapons. He stated that authorities will continue to target individuals involved in the making and selling of such firearms to prevent potential harm to the community, emphasizing that the operational status of some seized items was not guaranteed in the future.

The man faces twelve specific charges stemming from the raid. These include seven counts of unlawful possession of a pistol, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, and one count of manufacturing firearms using illegal parts. He is also charged with possessing a digital blueprint with the intent to illegally manufacture arms and intentionally manufacturing a firearm without a business licence. The accused is scheduled to appear at Christchurch District Court. Police have indicated that further arrests and charges may follow as the inquiry continues.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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