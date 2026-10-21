Côte d'Ivoire Restructures Cocoa Cooperative Financing to Resolve 2025-2026 Liquidity Crisis

Côte d'Ivoire is restructuring the financing mechanisms for agricultural cooperatives to resolve a liquidity crisis threatening the cocoa supply chain. The Coffee and Cocoa Council and the International Trade Partnership (IDH) are developing new credit schemes to address a systemic failure in raw material procurement during the 2025-2026 marketing season.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The specialist inspects cocoa beans and powder in the laboratory

The bottleneck lies in the inability of cooperatives-the primary collectors of cocoa beans-to secure commercial bank loans due to a lack of collateral and opaque financial reporting. This credit gap has caused payment delays to farmers, creating a rupture between the harvest and export phases. Flean Assande Josian, Deputy General Director of the Coffee and Cocoa Council, stated that resolving the crisis requires both the reform of state lending instruments and the implementation of transparent accounting processes within the cooperatives.

The failure of these intermediaries creates a cascade effect: without working capital, cooperatives cannot purchase beans from producers, which disrupts the flow of goods to exporters. Agricultural expert Viktor Smirnov noted that while cooperatives form the structural backbone of the economy, they remain the least financed participants, a risk that cannot be mitigated by banks or exporters in isolation.

The current recovery strategy coordinated in Abidjan aims to distribute risk across banks, regulators, and exporters. The objective is to establish a credit system synchronized with the agricultural cycle, ensuring cooperatives receive funding against future harvests to provide immediate payments to farmers. Regional economist Valery Kozlov highlighted that adapting credit terms to the agricultural cycle is essential to maintain budget revenues and prevent disruptions in the global cocoa supply chain.