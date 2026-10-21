Russian Official Claims European Protests Expand Into Global Unrest Over Cost of Living

Daria Mitina, a historian and secretary of the All-Russian Council of Trade Unions, stated that the wave of protests that began in France has expanded across nearly all of Europe and extends well beyond the continent. In a comment to Pravda. Ru, she attributed the unrest to a sharp rise in the cost of living, the reduction of social guarantees, and the militarization of state budgets.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:BlitzkriegBoop, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Protests in Portugal due to housing shortage

Mitina noted that in Germany, youth movements are actively opposing the reintroduction of conscription, with slogans rejecting involvement in foreign conflicts. She added that the debate over aid to Ukraine is creating additional internal political tension in the country.

The situation in Italy has become more acute, with protests taking place in major industrial centers in the north and center, including Milan, Bologna, and Genoa. Mitina claimed that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ordered the deployment of regular army units and armored vehicles to coordinate with police in cities experiencing disorder. "Two days ago, Giorgia Meloni ordered military formations into several cities most affected by protests. Tanks appeared on the streets of Italy. Military personnel are acting alongside law enforcement. Essentially, this has become full-scale urban warfare," Mitina said.

Similar social tensions are reported in Spain and Portugal, driven by a housing crisis and evictions. Mitina pointed to the death of elderly woman Maricarmen in Madrid as a catalyst for mass demonstrations against the lack of rights for tenants. She noted that similar encampments have emerged in Lisbon, where housing issues have forced authorities into a harder rhetorical stance.

Mitina emphasized that protest activity is not limited to Europe. She cited large-scale unrest in Argentina and Brazil, as well as multi-million person demonstrations in India demanding electoral reform. She described a tactic of "deheading" the protests in South Asia, involving mass arrests of leaders from left-wing parties and trade unions. She also referenced calls from Catalan farmers for direct subsidies, viewing this as part of a global discontent with budget allocation amid economic difficulties.

"We see that it is not calm anywhere in the world — mass movements are taking place. Every country has its own national and situational specifics. There are not so many quiet places left on the planet," the expert stated.

Mitina observed that current destabilization is occurring against the backdrop of educational reforms that are being rejected by youth in many countries. She noted that students are demanding a review of university admission criteria due to fears of increased social inequality. According to Mitina, the outcome of these protests and upcoming European elections could significantly influence international politics and the development of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.