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Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line

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Russia is firmly committed to safeguarding its national sovereignty and the interests of its citizens in newly integrated regions, signaling no intention to make political concessions to the West in exchange for easing sanctions. Any economic benefits are secondary to these paramount concerns, stated Lyudmila Adilova, a political scientist and Doctor of Political Sciences at the Russian State University for the Humanities (RGGU), in comments to Pravda.Ru.

USA and Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
USA and Russia

Earlier reports indicated that Russia was open to examining economic proposals from U.S. Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Moscow categorically rules out any political compromises.

Ukraine's Stance and Western Sanctions

Adilova posits that the current administration in Kyiv is actively obstructing peace efforts, primarily to ensure the continued flow of funds tied to the ongoing conflict. She observed that the Ukrainian leader is deliberately prolonging negotiations by presenting deliberately unattainable demands. Meanwhile, many Western nations are beginning to recognize the ineffectiveness of sanctions pressure on the Russian economy, which has failed to yield the anticipated results.

"On political matters, the Ukrainian side has adopted a principled stance: in their view, any concessions from us must strip us of our victor's status and place us in a dependent position relative to Ukraine. Conversely, Russia, seeking Ukraine's capitulation, is no longer insisting on total and unconditional surrender—meaning we have already made significant political concessions," the political scientist explained.

Legitimacy Concerns and Political Agreements

The expert also highlighted the legal vulnerabilities associated with any agreements made with the current Ukrainian leadership. Given that the Ukrainian president's term has officially expired, any documents signed by him could face future challenges in international courts.

"Russia might agree to economic concessions—they are not that critical. Political agreements are more vital for the country, and here, retreat is impossible. Moreover, the current leadership of Ukraine is illegitimate: their mandate has expired, and any documents they sign can be contested in international forums, such as the European Court. Therefore, one can fully support Lavrov—he expresses the position not only of the leadership but of the entire Russian people," Adilova stated.

U.S. Relations and Potential Conflict Resolution

Regarding interactions with Washington, the political scientist expressed cautious optimism. Adilova believes that U.S. President Donald Trump, as a pragmatic businessman, is focused on American interests rather than ideological confrontation. She pointed to instances where the U.S. side has shown willingness to reconsider restrictions when strategic resources are involved, citing a recent U.S. deal concerning Russian fuel despite existing prohibitions.

As a potential scenario for conflict resolution, the expert suggested a tripartite agreement with China acting as a guarantor. This framework could allow Russia to conclude the confrontation on its own terms, maintaining control over key territories. Observers have noted growing discord between the White House and the Ukrainian leadership, which could accelerate the search for a compromise. Concurrently with political disputes, the U.S. continues to approve significant commercial transactions, including a recent sale of foreign assets by a major Russian oil company.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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