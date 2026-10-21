AP-NORC poll finds majority believe Trump acts in unethical or illegal ways for personal gain

According to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, a majority of U. S. adults believe President Donald Trump is benefiting from his office in unethical or illegal ways. Approximately 60% of respondents said they believe he either violates the law or engages in ethically questionable actions that are not criminal, while only about 20% said he is doing nothing wrong. A similar share of participants declined to answer, citing a lack of information.

Photo: President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

The central fact driving this public perception is the mandatory federal financial disclosure Trump filed in June. The document indicates that he received more than $1 billion from new cryptocurrency businesses following the relaxation of state regulation in that sector. The poll highlights that 56% of Americans state that Trump has placed a "heavy" emphasis on his personal financial interests since returning to the White House. In contrast, only about a quarter of respondents say he pays similar attention to the interests of the country as a whole, and just around 10% say he focuses on the well-being of average citizens.

Commercial activities and official response

Unlike his first term, during which Trump adhered to self-imposed restrictions on international commercial deals, his family is now actively closing contracts abroad. According to investigations, the Trump Organization sealed eight foreign deals in the first year of his second presidency, often with authorities in authoritarian regimes or one-party states. One of the largest cryptocurrency initiatives received a $500 million investment from a United Arab Emirates company linked to the royal family, as well as support from a firm founded by a Chinese billionaire who had legal issues in the United States.

The White House has consistently rejected these accusations as false, asserting that the president acts solely in the national interest. However, the poll reveals a deep split in how these actions are perceived across political lines. Among Democrats, about 80% believe Trump is breaking the law. Among Republicans, only about 10% share this view, with the majority either seeing no problems or citing uncertainty. Independent voters occupy an intermediate position, with around 30% considering the president's actions illegal.

These data points reflect a mass perception of conflict of interest within the highest levels of federal authority. For a significant portion of the population, the question remains how the leader's personal commercial successes align with their constitutional duties to the public.