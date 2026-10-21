FAA certifies Boeing 737 Max 10 for passenger service

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified the Boeing 737 Max 10 for passenger service on October 20, 2026, formally determining that the aircraft's design meets federal safety standards. This regulatory approval concludes a multi-year certification process and allows Boeing to commence sales to domestic and international carriers. Under current federal aviation rules, this type of airworthiness certification is the necessary institutional prerequisite for an aircraft model to enter commercial service, though individual aircraft must still undergo specific release inspections before they can carry passengers.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sg1959, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Boeing 737 MAX 8

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the certification at Boeing's manufacturing plant in Everett, Washington, citing extensive safety reviews and thousands of hours of test flights as the basis for the decision. The FAA's authorization follows a period of intensified regulatory oversight that began after two fatal crashes involving the smaller 737 Max 8 in 2018 and 2019, as well as a mid-air door plug blowout on a Max 9 in 2024. In response to these incidents, the FAA had previously imposed strict production limits on Boeing and retained direct control over the final airworthiness certification process. However, over the past 18 months, the agency has progressively eased these restrictions, including raising production caps and, in July 2026, allowing Boeing to resume issuing airworthiness certificates for its 737 Max and 787 fleets, thereby restoring some of the manufacturer's responsibility for determining if finished aircraft are ready to fly.

Operational Scope and Market Implications

The 737 Max 10 is the largest variant in the 737 family, typically seating 185 to 210 passengers, compared to the 175 to 195 capacity of the Max 9 and 160 to 180 of the Max 8. Boeing states the aircraft is designed to offer higher passenger capacity with lower fuel burn than older models, a specification intended to address rising jet fuel costs and operational expenses for airlines. The certification clears the regulatory path for deliveries, which Boeing expects to begin in 2027. More than 30 customers, including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Ryanair, and Alaska Airlines, have ordered 1,555 Max 10s, representing over 30% of Boeing's total 737 Max backlog.

This approval completes the FAA certification of all four 737 Max models, following the clearance of the 737 Max 7 in August 2026. Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, noted that certifying both the Max 7 and Max 10 within the same year marks a significant step in the company's operational recovery. While the FAA's certification validates the aircraft's design, Boeing must continue to demonstrate consistent manufacturing adherence to the approved specifications, with the agency maintaining oversight to ensure compliance with federal safety regulations.