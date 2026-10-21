FWD.us Reports 188% Surge in Immigration Arrests Amid Decline in Violent Crime

An analysis of federal data by the advocacy group FWD. us indicates a shift in U. S. policing priorities between 2024 and 2025, characterized by an increase in arrests for low-level offenses despite a national decline in violent crime rates, including homicides.

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Mechanisms of Low-Level Enforcement

The increase in arrests for vagrancy-defined as roaming without a permanent job or home-rose by 44%, increasing from 22,769 in 2024 to 32,728 in 2025. This trend was concentrated in four states: California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Arizona. FWD. us attributes this trend to the legal authority granted by a Supreme Court ruling that allows cities to ban camping and sleeping in public spaces, which provided the legal mechanism for localities to target individuals experiencing homelessness.

Drug-related arrests also saw targeted increases based on specific legislative and voter-led changes:

Marijuana Possession: Arrests rose by 6% (from 190,182 to 201,273), predominantly in Southern states where the drug remains illegal.

Arrests rose by 6% (from 190,182 to 201,273), predominantly in Southern states where the drug remains illegal. Non-Marijuana Drug Possession: Total arrests rose 3%, from 508,087 to 523,520. This was driven by the reversal of decriminalization policies. In California, Proposition 36 reclassified drug possession from a misdemeanor back to a felony for repeat offenders, contributing to over 14,000 additional arrests. In Oregon, the reinstatement of criminal penalties for simple possession led to a 39% increase in arrests (2,205 additional cases).

Federal Authority and Immigration Enforcement

The most significant numerical increase occurred in immigration-related arrests, which rose 188% from 109,936 in 2024 to 316,304 in 2025. This expansion is linked to the federal administration's use of the 287(g) program, which provides federal funding to local police agencies to authorize them to perform immigration arrests.

Additionally, the deployment of National Guard troops into urban centers has coincided with localized spikes in low-level arrests. In Washington, D. C., FWD. us reported that arrests for marijuana possession more than doubled following the deployment of National Guard forces in the summer of 2025.

Demographic Impact

The data reveals specific demographic concentrations in these enforcement trends. In the case of vagrancy arrests, Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders accounted for 17% of the increase, despite representing 7% of the U. S. population. For marijuana arrests, Black individuals accounted for 83% of the national increase and 45% of all such arrests in 2025.