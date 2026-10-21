DHS Sends HSI Agents to Homes in Six States to Verify Voter Status

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has authorized a federal operation in which agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are visiting private residences across multiple states to verify immigration status and inquire about voter registration. According to an investigation by CBS News, these visits intensified in September, coinciding with the U. S. midterm campaign season, and continue to this day. The initiative operates under the DHS directive to assist the Department of Justice (DOJ) in identifying and removing alleged noncitizen voters, with HSI agents tasked with conducting "field reviews” in at least six states: California, Georgia, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by usicegov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations' (ERO) officers in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 14, 2025 - 20

Institutional Mechanism and Data Sources

The operational foundation of this effort relies on data matching processes rather than traditional criminal complaints. HSI agents cross-reference internal DHS databases, state voter rolls, and other datasets with citizenship records held by U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Internal documents reviewed by CBS News describe this as a "surge” initiative, pulling hundreds of agents off their standard caseloads-which typically involve transnational crime such as drug smuggling and money laundering-to focus exclusively on voter eligibility. A whistleblower from USCIS alleged that employees were assigned quotas to review the voter information of tens of thousands of individuals, including U. S. citizens, at a pace of approximately 40 subjects per day. DHS officials have disputed claims of rushed work, stating that investigations are conducted "diligently and professionally” and that there is "no quota on criminality.”

Enforcement Actions and Legal Context

The practical implementation of these directives has resulted in arrests and criminal charges. On Monday, the DOJ announced that DHS agents in California arrested more than 20 individuals, all described as green card holders, on allegations of illegal registration or voting. In one high-profile instance, agents removed a 72-year-old man from Belize from his home in his pajamas to charge him with allegedly voting in the past four elections. In Kansas City, agents identified a Peruvian national, Mariana Alexandra Dewey, who was charged with four counts of voter-fraud-related crimes, including casting a ballot in the 2024 election; her case is pending in court. DHS and DOJ spokespersons maintain that the operation is focused on "restoring integrity to our election systems” and ensuring that only American citizens elect leaders. They assert that individuals legally present in the United States who are not breaking other laws have "nothing to fear.”

Disputed Figures and Civil Liberties Concerns

The scale of the threat perceived by federal authorities remains a point of significant contention. DHS has alleged that as many as 250,000 noncitizens may be illegally registered to vote. However, DOJ data indicates that only 156 people have been charged with voting-fraud-related offenses since the beginning of the current administration, against a backdrop of 227 million registered voters in the U. S. Election experts have disputed the accuracy of the 250,000 figure, and in a previous similar attempt in Nevada, Homeland Security officials identified nearly 16,000 names but were unable to provide evidence of a single illegally registered voter. Civil rights advocates, including Jessica Marsden of Protect Democracy, argue that the presence of armed federal agents at private homes creates a "chilling effect,” intended or otherwise, that discourages lawful voters-particularly naturalized citizens-from participating. Dr. Carol Anderson of Emory University stated that the operation signals to broader communities to "stay away from the voting booth.” Former HSI agent Eric Balliet, who served for 23 years under multiple administrations, described the door-knocking initiative as a significant departure from traditional law enforcement activities, noting he was unaware of any prior instances where agents were sent to private residences to verify voter eligibility.