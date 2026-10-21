Portugal's Average Pension Covers Only Five Months of Nursing Home Costs

Portugal's state old-age pension has ceased to provide a viable financial basis for citizens requiring professional care in specialized facilities, creating a systemic gap for the middle class. According to research by Via Senior and the BA&N Research Unit, the average pension payment covers only five and a half months of nursing home costs per year for those without external financial assistance.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены An elderly woman counts money and pays bills at home

The discrepancy between income and market pricing is substantial. While the average pension stands at €691.31, the monthly cost for a double room averages €1,717. Even the social sector (IPSS) requires upwards of €1,500 for non-subsidized placements. This leaves middle-income households in a structural void: they exceed the income threshold for state aid but lack the resources to afford commercial rates.

For these households, the annual budget deficit exceeds €11,000. A pensioner opting for a single room finds their funds exhausted after five months, while a double room extends this capacity to six and a half months.

Data from the "4th Portrait of Homes for the Elderly" indicates that 52% of families planning for a €1,500 budget ended up paying more, and nearly 90% struggle to remain under a €2,000 limit. Consequently, the sale of assets-most frequently the pensioner's own residence-has become the primary method of covering costs.

Placement is often emergency-driven, with half of all decisions made within two weeks of a health crisis or the death of a primary caregiver. This urgency is compounded by a shortage of capacity; for a population of 800,000 people over age 80, there are only approximately 105,000 available beds (70,000 in the social sector and 35,000 in the private sector).

The lack of affordable legal options has fostered a "gray market" and substandard care. Some social institutions reserve beds for commercial use at market prices, further reducing availability for average pensioners. This trend forces families to relocate elderly relatives from Lisbon and Porto to cheaper regions, such as Santarém or Setúbal, where costs are 10% to 30% lower.

Real estate specialist Artur Volkov noted that families are increasingly forced to rapidly monetize property to bridge the gap between pension income and the cost of care.

As a potential solution, experts suggest adopting the Spanish model of "senior checks"-direct subsidies scaled to a citizen's income and physical health. Such a system would partially offset the cost of both state and private nursing homes, reducing the financial burden on the middle class.