Russian and Chinese Premiers Review 25-Year Partnership in St. Petersburg

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang concluded talks in Saint Petersburg focused on energy, logistics, and humanitarian cooperation. The two leaders reviewed a 25-year partnership during which bilateral trade grew more than 30-fold. They noted that the transition to settlements in rubles and yuan is nearly complete, reaching 100%.

Photo: Kremlin.ru by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Mishustin stated that external sanctions have not hindered the development of economic ties. The current interaction framework, established under the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, consists of five intergovernmental commissions and dozens of coordination bodies. According to reports from rosbalt. ru, Mishustin described the relationship between the two nations as being at an unprecedentedly high level.

The energy alliance, specifically hydrocarbon extraction and peaceful nuclear energy, remains a primary vector of development. Both countries are accelerating the expansion of transport corridors, which includes modernizing border checkpoints and utilizing the Northern Sea Route for cargo transit. Li Qiang reaffirmed the commitment to the course of rapprochement set by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda. Ru that the Russian and Chinese economies exhibit a high degree of complementarity, enabling them to bypass barriers imposed by Western countries.

The agenda also prioritized industrial cooperation and technological sovereignty. Li Qiang stated that the stability of Russia-China relations serves as a significant benchmark for the global community. The parties intend to further cooperation in science and education based on existing agreements between the two heads of state.