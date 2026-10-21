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Iran's National Gas Company Deploys 450,000 Smart Meters to Combat Illegal Gas Siphoning

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Iran's National Gas Company is addressing a systemic imbalance between gas production and delivery caused by widespread illegal siphoning and leaks. The shift from steel to polyethylene piping has facilitated unauthorized connections, as the latter requires less complex equipment to breach. These illegal taps reduce pressure at terminal nodes, compromising the reliability of heating for legitimate subscribers.

Damaged gas pipeline
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Damaged gas pipeline

To counter this, Tehran is transitioning from manual inspections to an algorithmic monitoring system. A pilot project involving 450,000 smart meters is in its final stages. The system operates on a strict balance principle: the volume of gas entering a sector is compared against the aggregate consumption of registered users, allowing dispatchers to identify anomalies and unauthorized taps in real-time on digital maps.

The distribution of these losses is uneven, with Alborz province recording the highest volumes of illegal fuel extraction. Local distributors bear the financial burden, as they must pay for the difference between the volume purchased from producers and the volume billed to legal customers.

The diverted gas is primarily used for cryptocurrency mining and heating private pools. During peak winter months, this unauthorized consumption triggers automatic system shutdowns, cutting off residential districts and factories. Additionally, improvised connections on polyethylene pipes-often made without professional thermal welding-increase the risk of decompression, fires, and explosions.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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