Costa Rican U.S. Dairy Imports Surge 69% After Tariff Removal

Costa Rican imports of U. S. dairy products rose 69% over two years, reaching $66.4 million by August 2026. Shipment volumes increased from 7,404 to 12,154 tons. This growth followed the complete elimination of import tariffs on January 1, 2025, under the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement (DR-Cafta) and streamlined certification for U. S. plants via the National Animal Health Service (Senasa).

Photo: unsplash.com by Eric Prouzet is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License An assortment of cheeses

Cheese accounts for 75% of the total dairy import value, with expenditures rising from $30.1 million in 2024 to $49.8 million in 2026, and volumes increasing 66% to 8,289 tons. Mozzarella represents nearly two-thirds of these cheese imports, primarily serving pizzerias and restaurants. The National Chamber of Milk Producers reports that the influx of U. S. mozzarella is displacing small and medium-sized Costa Rican creameries, reducing domestic demand for raw milk.

The shift in market access has created surpluses for local processors. In the Sarcero region, one plant reported an accumulation of approximately 30,000 kg of unsold salted cheese due to the presence of imported brands in supermarkets, resulting in estimated losses exceeding 100 million Costa Rican colones. Conversely, the Asociación de Consumidores Libres describes the trend as positive, citing increased variety and competition for consumers.

Other categories showed significant relative growth, collectively comprising 15% of import value: butter shipments rose from 30 to 890 tons ($5.11 million), and condensed milk increased from 265 to 1,319 tons ($5.14 million). Ice cream and buttermilk imports reached $1.1 million and $633,000, respectively.

Dos Pinos, the market's largest cooperative, confirmed increased competitive pressure in the cheese segment. However, the company continues to process approximately 1.3 million liters of Costa Rican milk daily, noting that liquid and flavored milk segments have not yet faced significant pressure from U. S. imports.