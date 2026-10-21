Gold production in Kyrgyzstan rises 6%, while revenue surges 43%

Financial results for the first half of 2026 from Altynken, the operator of the Taldy-Bulak Left Bank deposit in the Chuy region, reveal a significant divergence between the company's operational output and its top-line revenue.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Gold bars in the vault

According to data reported by Economist.kg, the company's operational revenue for the period climbed to 1.779 billion yuan, marking a substantial increase of 43.2% compared to the previous year.

However, this revenue growth was not driven by a proportional increase in gold extraction. Production volumes rose by a much more modest 6%, reaching a total of 1.8 tons for the first half of the year.

The gap between the 6% growth in physical output and the 43.2% jump in revenue suggests that the financial gain was primarily decoupled from production volume, pointing instead toward the influence of external pricing factors or changes in the commercial realization of the mined gold.