World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Gold production in Kyrgyzstan rises 6%, while revenue surges 43%

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Financial results for the first half of 2026 from Altynken, the operator of the Taldy-Bulak Left Bank deposit in the Chuy region, reveal a significant divergence between the company's operational output and its top-line revenue.

Gold bars in the vault
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Gold bars in the vault

According to data reported by Economist.kg, the company's operational revenue for the period climbed to 1.779 billion yuan, marking a substantial increase of 43.2% compared to the previous year.

However, this revenue growth was not driven by a proportional increase in gold extraction. Production volumes rose by a much more modest 6%, reaching a total of 1.8 tons for the first half of the year.

The gap between the 6% growth in physical output and the 43.2% jump in revenue suggests that the financial gain was primarily decoupled from production volume, pointing instead toward the influence of external pricing factors or changes in the commercial realization of the mined gold.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
DHS Sends HSI Agents to Homes in Six States to Verify Voter Status
Americas
DHS Sends HSI Agents to Homes in Six States to Verify Voter Status
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
American prisoner Stephen Hubbard released: Putin's 'humanitarian' act stuns diplomats
Americas
American prisoner Stephen Hubbard released: Putin's 'humanitarian' act stuns diplomats
Popular
Russia's first full-cycle mRNA therapy production to be launched in Bashkortostan

The project integrates a domestic data center to train AI models that identify unique neoantigens for personalized anti-tumor treatments.

Russia's first full-cycle mRNA therapy production to be launched in Bashkortostan
Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line
Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line
Refinery overproduction: Millions of tonnes of Russian diesel heading for the US
OpenAI Exec Room Bugged: Saudi Royal Family's Involvement Unveiled
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences Alexander Artamonov Nuclear Reactor for the Moon: Russia Prepares for Lunar Station Lyuba Lulko Eye elongation scare: Childhood vision crisis that risks permanent loss Andrey Mihayloff
American prisoner Stephen Hubbard released: Putin's 'humanitarian' act stuns diplomats
Russia's Coal Industry Faces Billions in Losses as Pivot to Asia Hits Logistical Trap
Trump recognises Russia’s strength: Could a return to the Anchorage framework bring peace?
Trump recognises Russia’s strength: Could a return to the Anchorage framework bring peace?
Last materials
Costa Rican U.S. Dairy Imports Surge 69% After Tariff Removal
Gold production in Kyrgyzstan rises 6%, while revenue surges 43%
eMudhra shares hit lower circuit as browsers revoke compromised digital certificates
3-Zone Facial Massage Routine for Muscle Tension and Fluid Retention
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Regenerative Farmer of the Year: A family farm's quiet shift yielded surprising results
UK's largest water recycling system dormant for five years due to regulatory bar on household supply
How Milk Addresses Calcium Deficiency in Apple Trees
Why green potatoes are unsafe and how to stop the greening process
Yakutia to Scale Coal Production to 54 Million Tons by 2026
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.