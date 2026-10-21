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Seven of eight recent Whitehorse drug deaths were Indigenous, coroner says

World » Canada

Seven of the eight people who died in Whitehorse as a result of toxic substances since early July identified as Indigenous, according to an update from Yukon's chief coroner. Heather Jones, the chief coroner, confirmed this breakdown in a statement to APTN News, highlighting a sharp increase in fatalities linked to a dangerous drug supply in the territory's capital.

The coroner's service reported that preliminary findings indicate cocaine was present in all eight confirmed deaths. In five of these cases, fluorofentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid related to fentanyl, was also detected. Jones described the recent concentration of deaths within such a short period as "alarming,” noting that it underscores the ongoing dangers associated with the unregulated drug supply in the region.

"These deaths underscore the continued presence of a dangerous and unpredictable drug supply in our community and the devastating impact it has on individuals, families, and friends,” Jones said in Monday's release. She added that while substance-related deaths have long been a significant concern in the Yukon, the recent spike is particularly troubling. The coroner's service noted that prior to July, the last confirmed toxic substance death it investigated was in October 2025. Jones indicated she could not yet comment on two additional deaths suspected to be linked to toxic substances.

The presence of fluorofentanyl in the fatal cases aligns with data from Health Canada, which shows that fluorofentanyls were implicated in 32 per cent of apparent opioid toxicity deaths in Canada in 2024, a noticeable increase from 26 per cent in 2023. Carolina Koutras, a health researcher and chief operating officer with the public health non-profit One Yukon Coalition, confirmed that her organization tests for fluorofentanyl through a wastewater monitoring program.

Koutras explained that the program can detect three distinct forms of the substance: para-fluorofentanyl (p-FF), meta-fluorofentanyl (m-FF), and ortho-fluorofentanyl (o-FF). She noted that para-fluorofentanyl, which is known to be highly potent, is the most consistently detected form and has been identified in every wastewater sample since monitoring began. Meta-fluorofentanyl has been detected intermittently, most recently appearing on Sept. 18, while ortho-fluorofentanyl has not yet been detected.

The Whitehorse incident is part of a larger pattern of substance-related fatalities in the territory. Since April 2016, the Yukon coroner's service has investigated 157 confirmed substance-related deaths. Of these, 133 involved opioids, and 117 specifically involved fentanyl. The number of substance-related deaths in the Yukon peaked in 2021 with 25 reported deaths, before decreasing to 18 deaths last year. The current surge in Whitehorse has raised fresh alarm among health officials and community members regarding the potency and prevalence of synthetic opioids in local drug supplies.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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