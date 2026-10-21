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eMudhra shares hit lower circuit as browsers revoke compromised digital certificates

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Shares of eMudhra fell by 20%, hitting the lower circuit, following the disclosure of a critical security vulnerability in its digital certificate issuance process. The stock market reaction underscores the severity of the flaw, which has raised significant concerns regarding the integrity of the company's trust infrastructure.

Technical researchers highlighted a compromise in the certificates, warning that the vulnerability could be exploited by malicious actors to generate fraudulent websites. By leveraging these compromised certificates, attackers could create spoofed sites that appear authentic to end-users, bypassing standard security warnings and facilitating phishing or data theft.

In response to the security breach, a coalition of major technology providers and browser developers-including Google, Apple, Mozilla, and Cloudflare-has moved to block the affected certificates. This industry-wide revocation effectively neutralizes the utility of the compromised credentials, preventing them from being recognized as trusted by global web browsers and applications.

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