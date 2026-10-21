Oil and Gas Documents Withheld: Activist Takes Commissioner to Court

Civil society activist Danuta Radzik has petitioned the High Court to compel Access to Information Commissioner Charles Ramson Snr to process a pending request for documents related to Guyana's oil and gas sector. The application, filed on Tuesday, seeks a declaration that the Commissioner's failure to make a determination within the statutory timeframe constitutes a breach of the Access to Information Act.

The dispute centres on a request dated October 22, 2025, to which Commissioner Ramson responded on October 24, 2025. Ms Radzik asserts that this response was neither an approval nor a denial of the request, leaving the matter unresolved. In her court papers, she cites the High Court decision in Ram v Ramson as precedent, arguing that the Commissioner was obligated to determine the request within 14 days of that ruling. Despite acknowledging receipt of a letter referencing this decision on October 9, 2026, Commissioner Ramson declined to act on October 14, 2026.

According to the filings, the Commissioner described the earlier ruling as a decision by a puisne judge and indicated that the prescribed timeframe for court review had not elapsed. He advised the applicant to await final judicial directions regarding the Act. Ms Radzik characterises this refusal to determine the request pending further judicial guidance as unlawful, irrational, and of no effect, seeking a court order to force compliance with the law.

The requested documents are highly specific to the energy sector. The list includes the environmental permit for a 300-megawatt gas-to-energy power plant, Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the design, finance, and operation of that project, and the environmental permit for the natural gas liquids gas-to-energy plant. The petition also seeks an updated environmental and social baseline study and the missing terms of reference associated with the environmental permit.

Additional items include the feasibility study for Associated Gas required under Article 12 of the 2016 Petroleum Agreement. The application further demands environmental permits for specific entities, including Schlumberger Guyana Inc., Tiger Rentals Guyana Inc., Sustainable Environmental Solutions Inc. Guyana, and Professional Waste Solutions Inc. (PWSI).

The scope of the request extends to regulatory compliance regarding hazardous materials. Ms Radzik seeks EPA certification for all marine vessels transporting hazardous waste from offshore platforms, specifically the Liza 1, Liza 2, Payara, and Yellowtail, to onshore facilities between 2020 and 2025. This includes certification for road vehicles transporting chemicals and hazardous materials under the guidelines of the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board for the same period.

If the court grants access to any of these documents, Commissioner Ramson is required to provide them immediately. Alternatively, if access is refused, deferred, or if the documents do not exist after a thorough and diligent search, the Commissioner must issue written notice to the applicant. Ms Radzik has also applied for Mr Ramson to personally pay her legal costs on a full indemnity basis, including those of two attorneys-at-law, within 14 days of assessment, with interest, explicitly prohibiting reimbursement from public funds.