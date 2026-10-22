Upper Teesdale to protect 20 Ice Age Arctic-alpine plants with new three-year scheme

A new three-year conservation initiative in Upper Teesdale is set to protect a collection of Arctic-alpine plants that have persisted in the fells of County Durham since the end of the last Ice Age. The project has secured £64,739 from the North Pennines National Landscape's Farming in Protected Landscapes programme and will be managed jointly by the Teesdale Special Flora Trust and the landscape team.

A biological relic from the Ice Age

Upper Teesdale is recognised as one of the top five botanical hotspots in Britain and Ireland, hosting more than 100 plants of conservation interest. Among these is the Teesdale Assemblage, a unique grouping of 20 rare and endangered Arctic-alpine species. These plants are thought to have survived continuously since the period immediately following the last glaciation, which ended 10,000 to 12,000 years ago.

The scheme focuses on practical conservation efforts, including the collection of seeds from healthy populations in suitable habitats. These seeds will be used to raise plug plants, which will subsequently be planted in trial plots on the fell. Volunteers will play a central role in the project, receiving training to identify species, collect seeds, propagate them, and sow them at the end of the growing season.

Expertise and community involvement

Dr Margaret Bradshaw, the founder of the Teesdale Special Flora Trust, established the organisation to promote research into and conservation of the area's special flora. She noted that the project is crucial for supporting ongoing efforts to safeguard these rare species.

Patsy Bigley, who has joined the trust as its botanical assistant this season, brings years of experience in horticulture and conservation. She described her role as an opportunity to apply her passion for plants to the specific challenge of preserving Upper Teesdale's unique botanical heritage.

Financial conditions and broader impact

The funding provided is conditional upon the trust contributing £15,000 in match funding over the three-year period. Sarah Tooze, programme manager for natural heritage at the North Pennines National Landscape, highlighted the significance of the assemblage, noting it includes over 170 species of plants of conservation concern, such as bird's eye primrose, spring gentian, and yellow marsh saxifrage.

These species are identified as champion species in the forthcoming management plan for the North Pennines. The project aims to expand the trust's work, encompassing surveys, habitat mapping, and practical field conservation. Local farmers are also expected to collaborate with the team on ways to support these fragile species, while staff from the national landscape team will assist in training volunteers on seed collection methods.