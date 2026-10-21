Regenerative Farmer of the Year: A family farm's quiet shift yielded surprising results

James Johnson, who manages Mallard Grange Farm near Ripon with his father Charles, has been named Regenerative Farmer of the Year at the 2026 British Farming Awards.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Farmer

The recognition, handed out by Farmer's Guardian at a ceremony at The Vox, NEC Birmingham on 15 October, highlights a shift in practice at a family business that has operated for more than 90 years. Rather than relying on a single new technology, the award reflects a gradual restructuring of how inputs and land are managed to reduce external costs and improve biological stability.

From vulnerability to structural change

The catalyst for change was specific climatic exposure. Johnson noted that a wet autumn in 2019 followed by a dry spring in 2020 revealed weaknesses in the farm's previous systems. Over the subsequent seven years, the farm moved away from conventional arable reliance toward a mixed model combining arable crops with cattle, sheep, and pasture-raised hens.

The core of the transformation has been a reduction in dependence on outside inputs. This was achieved through adaptive multi-paddock grazing, the establishment of herbal leys, cover cropping, and direct drilling. The primary economic and environmental outcome cited is improved soil structure, which has increased the farm's resilience against extreme weather events while lowering the cost of purchased fertilisers.

Biodiversity as an operational metric

Beyond soil health, the changes have produced measurable shifts in local biodiversity. The farm has reported rises in insect and farmland bird populations. Most notably, Mallard Grange recently recorded its first successful hatching of English partridge chicks, a species that has declined significantly in UK farmland. These biological improvements are presented not merely as environmental benefits, but as indicators of a healthier soil ecosystem that supports the farm's long-term viability.

Johnson described the process as ongoing: "Winning Regenerative Farmer of the Year is a very proud moment for our family and everyone who works alongside us at Mallard Grange. Seeing the land become more resilient and wildlife return, while building a stronger farming business for the future, has been incredibly rewarding.”

Diversified income streams

The farm's economic model also includes direct consumer engagement. For more than 30 years, Mallard Grange has been part of Farm Stay UK, providing bed-and-breakfast and self-catering accommodation. This diversification allows guests to experience working farm life and learn about food production, providing an additional revenue stream that is distinct from commodity market prices.

David Brown, director of Farm Stay UK, stated: "This is a thoroughly deserved achievement for James, his family, and the team at Mallard Grange. Their work shows how regenerative practices can strengthen a family farm while benefiting its soil and wildlife, and everyone at Farm Stay UK is incredibly proud to see one of our long-standing members recognised nationally.”