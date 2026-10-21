UK's largest water recycling system dormant for five years due to regulatory bar on household supply

The UK's largest water recycling system, installed at the University of Cambridge's Eddington development, has remained dormant for nearly five years due to a regulatory mismatch between infrastructure capability and utility law.

The system was engineered to treat rainwater and lagoon water for non-potable domestic use, specifically for toilet flushing. However, the infrastructure cannot be activated because the Drinking Water Inspectorate's (DWI) interpretation of current regulations prevents water companies from supplying recycled water for any household purpose.

The regulatory constraint

While the physical assets-the treatment plants and dual-pipe networks-are in place, the legal framework governing water suppliers prohibits the delivery of non-potable water to homes. This creates a systemic blockage where a completed technical solution cannot operate without a change in the statutory interpretation of water supply rules.

In response to inquiries from Liberal Democrat MPs and candidates, the government confirmed it is currently reviewing the regulations surrounding dual-pipe systems. The objective is to allow water companies to manage non-potable water for specific uses, such as flushing, without breaching public health safeguards.

Path to activation

The resolution of the deadlock is now tied to the forthcoming Water Bill and the implementation of the DWI's governance framework, published in March 2026. This framework provides recommendations on how non-drinking water can be used safely within domestic settings while protecting the integrity of the primary drinking water supply.

Government ministers are currently working with Cambridge Water and the University of Cambridge to reach a specific agreement to unlock the Eddington site. This process is being used as a test case to inform wider national policy on water reuse, particularly in water-stressed regions like Greater Cambridge.

Wider impact on growth

The inability to activate such systems has implications for regional development. The government has linked the adoption of rainwater and greywater management to the removal of "water scarcity blockages" that currently affect the delivery of new homes and industrial spaces. Within Greater Cambridge, a separate Water Efficiency Programme has already assisted in unlocking planning applications for over 9,000 homes and 500,000 square feet of commercial space.

The government has set a target to reduce the per-person public water supply in England by 20% by 2038, identifying the activation of systems like Eddington's as a necessary step toward that objective.