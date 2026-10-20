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Fars Province's Gas Shift: Fuel Demand Skyrockets 17% Amidst Infrastructure Push

World

Vehicle fuel consumption in Iran's Fars province has shifted significantly toward compressed natural gas (CNG), resulting in a measurable reduction in liquid fuel usage. Official data indicates that average daily gas consumption in the region reached 1.2 million cubic meters during the first six months of the current year, representing a 17% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth in demand coincides with the regional infrastructure capable of servicing 150,000 vehicles per day, a capacity currently supported by an operational network of 133 CNG stations equipped with a total of 700 dispensing nozzles.

The physical distribution of this infrastructure consists of 85 dedicated CNG stations and 48 combined gas and petrol service points. While 97% of these active stations meet current standards, the expansion of the network includes 10 new stations under construction aimed at addressing logistical bottlenecks and accommodating further growth in the gas-powered vehicle fleet. The primary operational consequence of this shift is the conservation of liquid fuel resources; the province recorded savings of 220 million liters of gasoline over the six-month period. This diversion from liquid fuel reduces the load on oil refining capacities and lowers associated state production costs. The transition also alters the local environmental profile in major urban centers like Shiraz, where a reduction in toxic transport emissions has been observed as part of the broader shift away from gasoline engines.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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