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South Africa increases early childhood subsidy reach to 954,000 children

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The South African government has increased the number of children accessing the Early Childhood Development (ECD) subsidy to 954,000, up from 748,000 two years ago. Despite this growth, approximately one million children between the ages of three and five still lack access to any formal early learning program, leaving a significant gap in the national goal of universal access by 2030.

African children with plates
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African children with plates

The mechanism for receiving this support is a conditional grant of R24 per child per day. However, eligibility does not guarantee immediate funding. To qualify for the subsidy, ECD centers must move beyond basic "bronze" registration and achieve either "silver" or "gold" status, which signify partial or full regulatory compliance. While the Department of Basic Education reported that the rate of these approvals doubled in September 2026-rising to 25 to 30 per day-the administrative transition from registration to payment remains a bottleneck.

Budgetary Allocation and Provincial Implementation

The national budget for the ECD subsidy has scaled significantly, increasing from R3.43 billion in 2024/25 to R6.49 billion in the current financial year, with a projection of R9.1 billion by 2028/29. However, the delivery of these funds is managed at the provincial level, leading to inconsistencies in actual payout.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the disconnect between budget allocation and payment became a legal matter in June 2026, when the Pietermaritzburg High Court had to compel the provincial education department to pay outstanding subsidies to local facilities following months of non-payment. This highlights a systemic friction where national conditional grants are available, but provincial administrative failures prevent the funds from reaching practitioners and children.

Barriers to Access and the 2030 Blueprint

To bridge the current gap, the Bana Pele Shared Blueprint aims to bring an additional 1.2 million children into quality early learning by 2030. The strategy relies on reducing the administrative burden on practitioners by integrating services across 257 municipalities, including joint registration clinics involving the South African Social Security Agency and the Department of Home Affairs to pair birth certificates with school enrollment.

The government is also attempting to shift the quality of care, targeting an increase in the percentage of children classified as "on track" (green) via the Thrive by Five Index from 46% to 51% by 2030. To support this, the state is seeking private corporate investment for infrastructure and practitioner training, acknowledging that the current public system cannot close the one-million-child gap through departmental budgets alone.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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