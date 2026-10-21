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Singaporean authorities executed live-fire operation at Aljunied MRT station

World » Asia » Singapore

Singaporean authorities executed a lethal crowd-control operation at Aljunied MRT station on October 15, utilizing live gunfire to reduce the local crow population. The intervention occurred in the evenings, with two staff members positioned behind a green barrier on a section of grassy land that had been cordoned off for the event. One operator discharged a firearm while the other provided security cover; witnesses reported that each shot struck a bird, resulting in the immediate fall of several crows to the ground.

Аэропорт и стая птиц
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Аэропорт и стая птиц

The operational objective was to mitigate persistent nuisance issues affecting nearby commercial and residential zones. Local business staff confirmed that the bird density had reached levels where flocks swarmed overhead at dusk, causing physical damage to parked vehicles. The immediate outcome of the October 15 shootout was a noticeable reduction in the crow presence by the following day, a result attributed to the high accuracy of the operation.

This kinetic method complements other non-lethal measures deployed by the National Parks Board (NParks). In a separate instance on Victoria Street, authorities utilized cage traps to capture ten crows simultaneously in an area flagged for suspected infestation. The deployment of firearms near a major transit node and commercial hub has generated mixed public response. While local businesses endorsed the efficacy of the rapid population reduction, residents raised concerns regarding the scale of the disturbance and the acoustic impact of gunfire in a dense urban environment. The episode underscores the operational challenge of balancing effective wildlife management against the disruption inherent in lethal control methods within Singapore's built infrastructure.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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