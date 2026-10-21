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Singapore's top global GDP per capita ranking relies on a 43.1-hour work week

World » Asia » Singapore

Singapore's position as a global economic leader is defined by a high output per resident, but this productivity is tied to a labor requirement that exceeds many of its peers. While the nation ranks first globally in GDP per capita adjusted for Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) at US$150,689, this figure represents a theoretical average of what a resident can afford to buy rather than a guaranteed income level for every household.

Singapore - panoramio (27)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Андрей Бобровский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Singapore - panoramio (27)

The mechanism behind this wealth is heavily dependent on labor intensity. When economic output is adjusted for the actual hours worked, Singapore's ranking drops to eighth place, with a value of US$85,552. This disparity is driven by a national average work week of approximately 43.1 hours, significantly higher than the 37.5-hour standard in Norway, which leads the rankings in wealth generated per hour worked (US$114,804).

The Gap Between Macro Output and Household Affordability

For the individual household, a high national GDP per capita-which stands at US$90,674-does not translate directly into lower costs for essential material conditions. The administrative strength of the economy supports public infrastructure and social programs, but it does not automatically reduce the financial obligations associated with childcare or housing.

Because GDP per capita is a total economic output divided by the total population, the figure masks the distribution of wealth. A high average does not guarantee that the broader middle class captures these gains, nor does it indicate whether the cost of living for essentials is offset by the wages earned during the extended working hours required to maintain these rankings.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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