The Philippines food sector remains highly vulnerable due to persistent El Niño phenomenon

The Philippines' food sector faces systemic vulnerability as the El Niño phenomenon persists in the tropical Pacific. According to the state agency PAGASA, the event may reach "very strong" intensity and last through 2027. Extreme heat and drought have already caused 6.539 billion pesos in agricultural losses, impacting 241,665 hectares of crops, with over 51,000 hectares completely destroyed.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dennis Schroeder - NREL Photographer, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Солнечные панели

To mitigate post-harvest losses caused by rapid dehydration and spoilage during heatwaves, Union Insulated Panel Corporation (UIPC) is promoting the use of energy-efficient insulated spaces. UIPC President and CEO Daniel del Rosario states that using insulation panels for warehouse walls, roofs, cold storage, and blast freezers reduces cooling system energy consumption by approximately 30% by lowering the load on chillers and air conditioners. The use of prefabricated panels also reduces construction timelines by roughly half.

To support this infrastructure shift, UIPC has opened a 2.6-hectare plant in Porac, Pampanga, with an annual production capacity of one million square meters of insulation panels. The facility is positioned to serve the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC), a region generating approximately 50% of the Philippines' GDP, providing a direct supply of materials to industrial and infrastructure projects in Clark, Tarlac, and Pangasinan.