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West Asia Turmoil: India's Deep Concern at Escalating Instability

World

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has described the escalating instability in West Asia as a matter of "deep concern," urging a commitment to dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further regional deterioration. These remarks were made during high-level discussions with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the latter's two-day visit to Mumbai.

Street in India with mosques and transport
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Street in India with mosques and transport

The diplomatic exchange occurs against a backdrop of heightened volatility in the Gulf, specifically following reports of renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia attributed to Houthi militants. For India, the volatility in this corridor is not merely a geopolitical concern but a structural vulnerability, as the region is critical for the uninterrupted flow of energy, fertilisers, and general trade.

Minister Jaishankar emphasised India's stance on maintaining "free, safe and unimpeded" trade routes, highlighting the interdependence between regional security and global economic stability. He also acknowledged the role of the UAE leadership in safeguarding the welfare of the large Indian diaspora residing in the Emirates, a key pillar of New Delhi's regional engagement strategy.

Parallel to the security concerns, the discussions underscored a deepening economic integration between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. Since the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022, bilateral trade has surpassed the USD 100 billion threshold. This growth is being sustained by a combination of the CEPA framework, a local currency settlement system, and a bilateral investment treaty, which together mitigate traditional trade barriers.

Beyond trade volumes, the partnership is shifting toward a strategic character, with expanding cooperation in defence, energy, and technology. This transition from a purely commercial relationship to a strategic alliance suggests that India views the UAE as a critical anchor for stability and economic growth in a volatile West Asian landscape.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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