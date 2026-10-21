Guyana natural resource fund inflows exceed annual forecast in eight months

Guyana's Natural Resource Fund (NRF) has recorded inflows exceeding US$3 billion as of August, surpassing the total projected oil earnings originally anticipated for the entire 2026 fiscal year.

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The government had initially projected that the NRF would receive approximately US$2.8 billion throughout 2026. However, actual receipts into the oil account have already exceeded this figure, reaching over US$3 billion within the first eight months of the current tracking period.

These funds represent the state's share of oil revenues, which are managed through the NRF to ensure the long-term sustainability of the country's resource wealth. The acceleration in receipts indicates a significant variance between the initial fiscal forecasts and the actual volume of payments received from oil production activities.