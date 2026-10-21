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Darlington Council allocates £750,000 for borough-wide dropped kerbs over a decade

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Darlington Borough Council is allocating £750,000 from the Pride in Place fund to install dropped kerbs across the borough over the next decade. The programme is designed to resolve specific physical barriers on walking routes, addressing the gap between current pavement profiles and the requirements of wheelchairs, pushchairs, and wheeled walking aids.

Cityscape with a ramp and an underground passage
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Cityscape with a ramp and an underground passage

The funding is part of a wider £20 million investment awarded to Darlington under the Government-backed Pride in Place initiative. While the broader scheme targets five disadvantaged areas-Skerne Park, Red Hall, Bank Top, Northgate, and Branksome-the kerb works are being rolled out across 'hard to reach' communities to improve accessibility for residents with mobility issues.

Annual allocation and historical context

The Pride in Place board has approved an annual expenditure of £75,000 for the first four years of the ten-year programme, with the intention to maintain this level of investment for the full period. This accelerates a campaign led by the Darlington Association on Disability (DAD), which was launched more than 20 years ago. Previous efforts were funded by the council, including £100,000 allocated this year, but the new funding allows for a broader scope of installation.

Gordon Pybus, chair of DAD, who has been a wheelchair user for 30 years and has served with the charity since 1998, describes the new budget as a mechanism to 'fill in the gaps' left by previous constraints. Under his leadership, DAD co-produced the original accessibility programme with the council, starting in the town centre and expanding along main routes. The new funding aims to extend this coverage to more well-used paths.

Physical constraints and tactile paving

The technical focus of the works extends beyond simple height differences. The installation includes tactile paving-surface markers with small, raised bumps-essential for visually impaired pedestrians and their guide dogs to identify safe crossing points. Pybus notes that without these features, individuals using wheeled walkers often have to lift their equipment over kerbs, a manoeuvre that increases the risk of falls.

Another significant physical constraint identified is the presence of cobbled paving, specifically scoria blocks, in Darlington's back lanes. This surface material presents a difficult transition for wheelchairs and pushchairs, making these routes less viable for many users. Consequently, the prioritisation strategy focuses on main arteries and links between them, acknowledging that it is not possible to retrofit every path in the town simultaneously.

David Gartland, chair of the Pride in Place board, stated that the investment reflects direct community input on how the funding should be deployed. The annual spending of £75,000 is expected to unlock further funding by integrating with other highway schemes, though the primary goal remains the physical alteration of kerbs to meet accessibility standards.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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