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Google Cloud London outage disrupts UK banks, Royal Mail and DPD

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A network failure within the europe-west2 region of Google Cloud has disabled multiple digital services across the UK, beginning at approximately 7am on Tuesday, 20 October.

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The outage stems from a localized infrastructure issue in London, which serves as the physical hosting point for various third-party applications and corporate back-ends. While Google's engineering teams are investigating the failure, the disruption has cascaded to the consumer-facing interfaces of several major service providers.

Impact on financial services

The budgeting app Emma confirmed its services were offline specifically due to the Google Cloud outage affecting the London region. Revolut reported a service disruption affecting multiple functions, though the firm stated that customer funds and data remained secure during the technical failure.

Halifax acknowledged issues with its app and website, advising customers to use telephone banking as an alternative. Similar disruptions were reported by Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland.

Wider infrastructure disruptions

Beyond the financial sector, the network failure impacted logistics and real estate platforms. DPD and Royal Mail experienced service interruptions, while the property portal Rightmove also saw an uptick in reported outages.

The scale of the incident was tracked via Downdetector, which flagged a significant volume of user reports exceeding the typical baseline for a Tuesday morning, confirming that the disruption spanned multiple independent corporate entities reliant on the same cloud infrastructure.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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