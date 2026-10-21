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Mortgage Rate Forecasts: The Gap Between Market Volatility and Festive Relief

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Recent price cuts from high-street lenders have sparked speculation that mortgage rates will fall significantly by Christmas. However, a closer look at the numbers suggests these reductions may be corrections of recent spikes rather than a sustained downward trend.

Mortgage
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Mortgage

The Scale of Recent Reductions

This week, HSBC reduced selected fixed rates by up to 0.14 percentage points, offering two-year deals starting at 4.96% and five-year deals at 4.99%. NatWest followed with cuts of up to 0.17 percentage points, bringing its five-year deals to 4.95%.

While these figures appear positive, they follow a period of sharp increases. On 5 October, Moneyfacts reported that average five-year fixed rates had hit 6%, with two-year rates reaching 5.98%.

Correction Versus Trend

The distinction between a new trend and a market correction is central to the current outlook. Some analysts argue that the current cuts are merely undoing the aggressive hikes seen at the start of October.

Stephen Perkins, Managing Director at Yellow Brick Mortgages, noted that some lenders increased rates by 0.15% to 0.30% in early October. The current residential cuts, often between 0.08% and 0.10%, are smaller than those preceding increases. This suggests that lenders may be reacting to early October volatility rather than initiating a broad price drop.

Projected Changes by December

Forecasts for the remainder of the year vary based on assumptions regarding swap rates and inflation:

  • Optimistic Estimates: Steven Greenall of Protect & Lend anticipates rates could fall by 0.25% to 0.35% for those with an 80% loan-to-value ratio and clean credit.
  • Cautious Estimates: Other experts, including Jamie Alexander of Alexander Southwell Mortgages, suggest that while the "direction of travel" is downward, any improvement will be modest. He warns that a "step change" in pricing is unlikely.

The Risk of Timing the Market

The agility of banks to price in movements in swap rates means that while rates can fall quickly, they can reverse just as fast. Experts warn that geopolitical events or unexpected inflation data can erase weeks of progress in a matter of days.

For borrowers, the advice is to avoid delaying a mortgage decision based on the hope of a dramatic Christmas drop. Instead, the focus remains on comparing total costs-including fees and exit charges-rather than relying on headline interest rate predictions.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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