Heartbreak in Glasgow: Bereaved parents no longer left to navigate grief alone

Families in Glasgow facing the death of a child will no longer be required to seek out bereavement services during the immediate aftermath of their loss. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has introduced an automatic referral system, making it the first health board in Scotland to implement such a process.

Under the new procedure, every family affected by the death of a child-regardless of the child's age or the stage of gestation-will be referred to the Child Bereavement Support Service. This includes cases of early miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, Termination of Pregnancy for Fetal Anomaly (TOPFA), and the death of older children up until their 26th birthday.

Previously, access to these services generally depended on referrals made by clinical teams or as a result of the Child Death Review process. The shift to an automatic system is designed to remove the burden of research and navigation from parents at a time of crisis.

Alanna McArdle, who used the service following the death of her daughter, Abbie, noted that the change means parents are provided access to professional support without having to search through "unfamiliar places" for help.

The support is delivered by Crossbasket House, part of the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, which has funded these services across Greater Glasgow and Clyde since 2018. The on-site team consists of specialist Child Bereavement Support Practitioners who provide emotional and practical guidance tailored to the family's needs.

Kristin O'Neill, Child Bereavement Services Manager at Crossbasket House, stated that parents who have experienced miscarriage often report feeling that they are not heard. The automatic nature of the referral is intended to ensure these families receive timely and sensitive support, acknowledging that grief is profound regardless of the length of the pregnancy.

The initiative integrates maternity services with the existing support structures within the wider Women's and Children's Directorate. This pathway works alongside the board's Specialist Bereavement Midwives to ensure a coordinated approach to care.

Dr Mary Ross-Davie, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde's Director of Midwifery, said the move ensures that no family is left to find help on their own, providing equitable access to care for all bereaved parents in the region.