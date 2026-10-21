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Protea Village families to wait until 2028 for restored homes

World » Africa » South Africa

Families forcibly removed from Protea Village in Bishopscourt during the 1960s will not be able to move back into restored housing until at least 2028, according to current development timelines. While bulk infrastructure-including roads, water, sanitation, and street lighting-is now complete, the construction of actual dwellings for 86 claimant families is not scheduled to begin until March 2027.

The Financial Mechanism of Cross-Subsidization

The ability to build these homes depends on a cross-subsidy model rather than a direct state grant alone. The project relies on the sale of 50 plots on the open market in Bishopscourt, one of Cape Town's most expensive suburbs, to fund the construction of the claimants' residences. The final budget for the 86 homes could only be confirmed once the sale of these market-related stands was finalized.

As of current reports, 33 stands have been transferred to buyers at an average price of R4.5-million each, with seven in the process of transfer and ten reserved. Building plans were submitted to the City of Cape Town only this month, following the confirmation of these funds.

Institutional Support and Delays

The development involves a coordination of land and capital from multiple entities: the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the City of Cape Town provided the state-owned land, the City invested R83-million into bulk infrastructure, and the land reform department contributed R60.8-million in 2021. Despite these inputs, the timeline for residency has shifted; previous estimates suggested completion by 2027, but administrative delays in budgeting and the approval of building plans have pushed the date back by a year.

Practical Impact on Claimants

The delay affects a group of claimants who have been waiting since 1995, when land claims were first lodged. While 46 families opted for financial compensation, 86 families chose land restoration. For the elderly among these claimants, the timeline is a critical material constraint. Some residents, now in their 80s, have spent decades in areas like Manenberg on the Cape Flats-neighborhoods characterized by higher rates of poverty and unemployment-waiting for the legal and financial mechanisms of restitution to translate into a physical home.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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