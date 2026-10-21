Masiphumelele food system diverts half of community-grown produce to school feeding schemes

In Masiphumelele, the transition from reliance on unaffordable commercial produce to community-grown vegetables is managed through a network of 159 home gardens and school-based plots. These gardens serve as the primary source of nutrient-dense food for residents who, due to chronic unemployment, are otherwise limited to the cheapest available calories.

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The Masiphumelele Creative Hub, established in 2017, operates the institutional mechanism that coordinates this supply. The hub has trained 22 "garden champions" to oversee the production and harvest of vegetables. This output is not distributed randomly but is channeled into specific delivery systems: 50% of the produce from these gardens is supplied to school feeding schemes, which are managed by elderly community members (gogos).

Integration of Social Services

The food production system is linked to other healthcare and social interventions to ensure the food reaches high-risk groups. The hub coordinates with local clinics to distribute FoodForward SA food parcels specifically to tuberculosis patients, integrating nutritional support with medical treatment.

For the youth, the hub uses the physical act of gardening and the management of "green corridors"-intended to replace illegal dumping sites-as a framework for job readiness and skills training. This is supplemented by external partnerships with Urban Harvest for technical horticultural training and the Southern Africa Food Lab for nutritional education.

Municipal and Institutional Support

While the Creative Hub manages the direct food supply, the City of Cape Town provides a different layer of support through administrative databases and waste management incentives. The City encourages unemployed youth to register on the public works database to access labor opportunities, while the urban waste management unit operates the "Swop Shop." This program allows residents to exchange collected waste items for food, creating a material incentive to reduce illegal dumping while providing immediate food access.

Further digital and educational access is centralized at the community library, where residents use free computer skills training and internet access to search for the employment that would otherwise make nutritious food affordable without the need for community-led gardening initiatives.