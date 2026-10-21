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Ombudsman orders dismissal of Borbon vice mayor for unauthorized hiring of spouse

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Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has ordered the dismissal of Borbon Vice Mayor Noel Dotillos for grave misconduct, stemming from his failure to secure Municipal Council authorization before hiring his retired wife as a consultant.

The decision, approved on Oct. 15, 2025, carries the accessory penalties of cancellation of civil service eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits (excluding leave credits), and a permanent disqualification from holding any public office. The ruling follows a complaint filed by Borbon resident Margarito Ornopia Jr.

At the center of the case are two consecutive service contracts covering the period from October 18, 2023, to October 18, 2024, under which Dr. Corazon Dotillos was paid P3,500 daily. The Ombudsman found that Dotillos, acting as mayor at the time, violated the Local Government Code (Republic Act 7160), which prohibits local chief executives from entering into contracts on behalf of the municipality without prior authorization from the council.

Legal distinctions and defenses

While Dotillos faced a charge of nepotism, the Ombudsman dismissed that specific count. The office cited the Administrative Code of 1987 and Civil Service Commission (CSC) rules, which exempt retired physicians engaged for consultancy work from the ban on appointing relatives.

Dotillos argued in his defense that he was the sole hiring authority and claimed that no other physician was willing to take the role. He further alleged that a prior council resolution endorsing another candidate, Dr. Nestor Casas, was falsified. However, the Ombudsman noted there was no appropriations ordinance for consultancy services that would have excused the lack of council approval, characterizing the omission as a "manifest intent" to violate the law.

A recurring legal battle

This marks the second time the Ombudsman has ordered Dotillos' removal over these specific contracts. A previous dismissal order issued in July 2025-which also involved a 2019 anniversary bonus-was overturned by the Court of Appeals in February 2026. The appellate court had ruled that a council resolution passed on Oct. 7, 2024, effectively ratified the earlier unauthorized hiring.

The new order, however, rejects that interpretation. The Ombudsman ruled that Resolution 186 served as authorization only for subsequent contracts (October 2024 to April 2025) and did not retroactively validate the unauthorized agreements from 2023 and early 2024.

Dotillos recently returned to public office after winning the vice mayoralty in the 2025 midterm elections, while his son, Nico, was elected mayor of Borbon.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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