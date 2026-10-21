Uzbekistan-US Trade: Shifting from 86% Digital Services to Industrial Goods

Uzbekistan is attempting to pivot its relationship with the United States from high-level political diplomacy to measurable economic output. While the headline figures of bilateral cooperation-including a three-year economic program valued at $35 billion-suggest a massive scale of engagement, the actual physical flows of trade and investment reveal a more complex transition from digital services to industrial production.

The Trade Gap: Digital Services vs. Physical Goods

The trajectory of bilateral trade shows steady growth, with turnover rising from $408 million in 2018 to $881.7 million in 2024. By the end of the last season, this figure surpassed $1 billion, and projections suggest it could reach $2 billion by the end of 2026, assuming a 20% growth rate.

However, a breakdown of these numbers reveals a significant imbalance in the nature of exports. Approximately 86% of Uzbekistan's exports to the U. S. consist of services, primarily driven by the IT sector. Of the 800 active digital service companies in Uzbekistan, 448 are focused on the American market. While this highlights a strength in the knowledge economy, it underscores a deficit in tangible goods. The current challenge is to shift this balance by introducing Uzbek textiles, food, and agricultural products to the U. S. market, which requires overcoming hurdles in international certification, logistics, and brand recognition.

Investment: Converting Agreements into Assets

The gap between pledged capital and realized investment remains a critical focal point. While joint projects exceed $11 billion and a set of agreements totaling $8.7 billion was formed during the C5+1 summit in November 2025, these are commitments rather than operational assets. A joint investment platform launched in June aims to bridge this gap, targeting initial projects worth over $900 million across energy, transport, pharmaceuticals, and IT.

The success of these initiatives will be measured not by the volume of signed memorandums, but by the creation of physical factories, the number of new jobs, and the resulting increase in export volumes. For investors, the priority is now the establishment of a stable legal environment to ensure that pledged funds actually enter the economy.

Strategic Minerals and the Value Chain

A pivotal element of the current strategy is the move toward high-value processing of strategic resources. Following a memorandum signed on February 5, 2026, regarding the supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements, Uzbekistan is focusing on copper, uranium, tungsten, and rare earth metals.

The objective is to avoid the "resource trap" of exporting raw materials. By establishing local processing plants in partnership with U. S. firms, Uzbekistan aims to retain the added value within its borders, absorbing American equipment and technology while training a local workforce to manage the production chain.

Logistics and Structural Barriers

As a double-landlocked nation, Uzbekistan's trade costs are inherently higher. To mitigate this, the government is prioritizing infrastructure projects, including the construction of a new international airport in Tashkent, the development of dry ports, and the advancement of the Trans-Afghan railway and Trans-Caspian routes.

Beyond physical infrastructure, institutional barriers persist. The impact of the 1974 Jackson-Vanik amendment and the ongoing process of joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) continue to influence market access. Solving these regulatory issues, alongside enhancing the stability of the power grid and integrating artificial intelligence into industrial processes, is seen as the necessary foundation for sustainable growth.